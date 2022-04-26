Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Community Partners Host Roundtable to Highlight Human Trafficking Prevention Efforts in Central Florida
Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez today hosted a roundtable discussion aimed at combating human trafficking and highlighting strong community partnerships in the Polk County area. The roundtable brought together experts from the Department of Children and Families (DCF), One More Child, Heartland for Children, Central Florida Behavioral Health Network, and the Mayor...capitalsoup.com
