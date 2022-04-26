ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Community Partners Host Roundtable to Highlight Human Trafficking Prevention Efforts in Central Florida

capitalsoup.com
 3 days ago

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez today hosted a roundtable discussion aimed at combating human trafficking and highlighting strong community partnerships in the Polk County area. The roundtable brought together experts from the Department of Children and Families (DCF), One More Child, Heartland for Children, Central Florida Behavioral Health Network, and the Mayor...

capitalsoup.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Tampa Bay Times

Florida adds 26,574 COVID cases in past week, positivity rates rise

COVID-19 is making a steady comeback in the Sunshine State. Florida’s weekly infections have increased for 6 weeks straight and the positivity rate surpassed 10 percent for the first time since February. Still, infections are spreading more slowly than during the omicron wave last winter. Hospitalizations are also going up slowly, and health experts are hopeful that many Floridians are protected by some form of immunity, whether vaccines or prior infection.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy