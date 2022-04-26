ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

Forest Park masseuse charged with battery

By Igor Studenkov
Forest Park Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn employee of Forest Park’s Happy Feet Massage Parlor, 7610 Madison St., who allegedly assaulted a customer in late January, turned himself in on April 19. He was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and released on bond. The initial court date set for May 17 at Maybrook...

www.forestparkreview.com

Comments / 0

