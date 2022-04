Kathryn "Kate" Conrad has been committed to not only her own development as a student and a leader, but that of her peers as well. She is regarded as a skilled communicator in the classroom and the hallways of Wesleyan Christian School, where her influence plays a significant role in student government. Her talents are also expressed on stage, where she has performed leading roles in school musicals.

