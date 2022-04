The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals may have a burgeoning rivalry on their hands after a series of hit batters during their series this week. Tensions boiled over on Wednesday as Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado took exception to a pitch up and in and sparked a bench-clearing incident. After the game, Mets manager Buck Showalter suggested he was not too impressed with how Arenado conducted himself Wednesday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO