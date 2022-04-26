ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitestown, NY

Mental health evaluation follows intentional crash on Thruway, authorities say

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITESTOWN — A 40-year-old woman was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation after she intentionally drove against traffic on the Thruway Monday night, leading to an intentional head-on crash, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Adelaide...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
HERKIMER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Whitestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Cazenovia, NY
County
Madison County, NY
City
Madison, NY
City
Whitestown, NY
City
Utica, NY
Madison County, NY
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Thruway#The New York State Police#Toyota
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Big Frog 104

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Suspect in Slaying of Physician Assistant Is Another P.A. Who'd Once Dated Victim's Wife

The man suspected of killing a New York physician assistant may have been romantically involved with the victim's wife in the past, per reports. According to an Albany County Sheriff's Office press release obtained by PEOPLE, Jacob Klein, 40, is accused of killing 35-year-old Philip Rabadi last Wednesday at his New Scotland, N.Y., home after allegedly stalking the victim and his wife.
ALBANY, NY
YourErie

Motorcyclist identified from fatal crash in Warren County

A motorcyclist that was killed after crashing near the Kinzua Dam in Warren County has been identified. The accident happened shortly after noon on Monday in the 6600 block of Kinzua Road near the Kinzua Point Information Center. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Price of Port Allegany. […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
CBS New York

NYPD: Food delivery worker shot in Harlem

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for the gunman who shot a food delivery worker in Harlem.Video shows police on the scene at West 137th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard on Thursday.According to investigators, the delivery worker was on a bike when he was shot once in the groin.He was rushed to Harlem Hospital and is expected to survive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy