ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry, ME

No one hurt in Surry building fire

By WABI News Desk
wabi.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSURRY, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt after a building fire...

www.wabi.tv

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

Man killed in head-on crash in North Berwick

NORTH BERWICK, Maine — A New Hampshire man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in North Berwick. Police say it appears Christopher Sousa, 39, of Somersworth crossed into oncoming traffic along Route 9 near the town line with Wells at about 4:35 p.m. and hit an oncoming pickup truck head-on.
WMTW

Maine woman hospitalized after crash into embankment in Raymond

RAYMOND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Raymond Fire Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Webbs Mills Road in Raymond. Officials say Mellissa Dube, 44, of Raymond, was driving her car, without a seatbelt when she lost control of the vehicle, crashing into an embankment.
RAYMOND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman seriously injured in Raymond crash

RAYMOND, Maine — A 44-year-old Raymond woman was seriously injured on Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Webbs Mills Road in Raymond. Melissa Dube lost control of her 2007 Toyota Yaris at about 2:45 p.m. and crashed into an embankment, Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Surry, ME
City
Blue Hill, ME
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Ellsworth, ME
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Body Found On Maine Riverbank Identified

According to WABI TV, authorities have announced the identity of a body found along the banks of the Penobscot River in Orrington. The body of 28 year old Loren Wadas-Kelly, of Bucksport, was found near the public boat launch on Monday afternoon. She had been with her husband, Levi Kelly,...
BUCKSPORT, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Accident#Wabi
Boston 25 News WFXT

Violent fugitive wanted in Maine arrested at Encore Casino

EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested a violent fugitive wanted in Maine at the Encore casino early Friday morning. State Police Special Tactical Operations Team arrested Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, just before 7 a.m. after state troopers and Maine police developed information that put Sanchez at the Encore Casino hotel late Thursday night.
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

Eric Waite, domestic violence suspect from Maine, found living on sailboat off coast of Massachusetts, state police say

A domestic violence suspect from Maine was found living on a sailboat that was “given to him” off the coast of Massachusetts, Massachusetts State Police said. Eric Waite, 52, was charged with domestic violence and terrorizing in Maine. He was near the mouth of the Acushnet River, between Fairhaven and New Bedford, when police arrested him Tuesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
B98.5

A City In Maine Has Some Of The Cleanest Air In The United States

One of the many things that attract people to the State of Maine is our nearly pristine environment. Millions visit, or move to, Maine each year to enjoy the forests, fresh water, and fresh air. Now, it looks like our air quality is getting some national recognition. According to WMTW,...
WMUR.com

2 suspicious deaths under investigation in Gorham, New Hampshire

GORHAM, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police and the attorney general's office are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and woman in Gorham. Police had been at the home at 625 Main St. where the bodies were found since early Wednesday morning but aren't releasing much information. "The...
GORHAM, NH
94.9 HOM

A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop

Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Enormous River Monster Pulled in Maine

As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Maine island, home for sale for $339K ... with a catch

ADDISON, Maine — A New England island along with the home that's on is up for sale for the bargain basement price of $339,000. Duck Ledges Island is located northeast of Bar Harbor along the coast of Maine, and features unobstructed views of the Gulf of Maine. "There is...
Q106.5

1 Person is Dead, 1 Injured after a Double Shooting in Portland

Portland Police say one person has died and another was sent to the hospital after a double shooting on Woodford Street. It was just after 1:00 Tuesday morning when Portland Police responded to the 100 block of Woodford Street in Portland for a report of an argument between a group of people. Witnesses told police they heard gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman in the roadway. Both people had suffered gunshot wounds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy