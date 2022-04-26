No one hurt in Surry building fire

NORTH BERWICK, Maine — A New Hampshire man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in North Berwick. Police say it appears Christopher Sousa, 39, of Somersworth crossed into oncoming traffic along Route 9 near the town line with Wells at about 4:35 p.m. and hit an oncoming pickup truck head-on.
RAYMOND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Raymond Fire Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Webbs Mills Road in Raymond. Officials say Mellissa Dube, 44, of Raymond, was driving her car, without a seatbelt when she lost control of the vehicle, crashing into an embankment.
RAYMOND, Maine — A 44-year-old Raymond woman was seriously injured on Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Webbs Mills Road in Raymond. Melissa Dube lost control of her 2007 Toyota Yaris at about 2:45 p.m. and crashed into an embankment, Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
In a post on the Friends of China Maine Facebook group, a woman named Val posted a pic of something strange she found on the shore of China Lake. In the post, she explained that it was "as big as her arm",. Commenters on the Facebook post had their own...
If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
With a spring snow set to hit Maine tomorrow, many Mainers thought they saw some Easter snow or hail yesterday when little white pellets fell from the sky. Naturally, the immediate thought was that it was too hard to be snow so it had to be hail or even sleet. However, according to Channel 8 WMTW meteorologist Sarah Long, all the above guesses are wrong.
According to WABI TV, authorities have announced the identity of a body found along the banks of the Penobscot River in Orrington. The body of 28 year old Loren Wadas-Kelly, of Bucksport, was found near the public boat launch on Monday afternoon. She had been with her husband, Levi Kelly,...
EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested a violent fugitive wanted in Maine at the Encore casino early Friday morning. State Police Special Tactical Operations Team arrested Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, just before 7 a.m. after state troopers and Maine police developed information that put Sanchez at the Encore Casino hotel late Thursday night.
A domestic violence suspect from Maine was found living on a sailboat that was “given to him” off the coast of Massachusetts, Massachusetts State Police said. Eric Waite, 52, was charged with domestic violence and terrorizing in Maine. He was near the mouth of the Acushnet River, between Fairhaven and New Bedford, when police arrested him Tuesday.
(BDN) -- Miles of old roads that have been designated as abandoned or discontinued wind through every town and county in rural Maine, tracing worn lines across the woods and former farm fields. But although the legal designation means that municipalities no longer have to maintain, plow or care for them, it doesn’t mean the roads aren’t in use.
One of the many things that attract people to the State of Maine is our nearly pristine environment. Millions visit, or move to, Maine each year to enjoy the forests, fresh water, and fresh air. Now, it looks like our air quality is getting some national recognition. According to WMTW,...
LEBANON, ME/MILTON, NH (WGME) -- There's a new timeline to restore a vital link between two communities on the Maine-New Hampshire border after they had been cut off for more than a decade. Back in 2012, the bridge that connected New Bridge Road in Lebanon, ME to Milton, NH was...
GORHAM, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police and the attorney general's office are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and woman in Gorham. Police had been at the home at 625 Main St. where the bodies were found since early Wednesday morning but aren't releasing much information. "The...
Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
An estimated 858,000 Mainers will receive direct checks of $850 to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The move comes as Governor Janet Mills signed the supplemental budget into law this week.
ADDISON, Maine — A New England island along with the home that's on is up for sale for the bargain basement price of $339,000. Duck Ledges Island is located northeast of Bar Harbor along the coast of Maine, and features unobstructed views of the Gulf of Maine. "There is...
Portland Police say one person has died and another was sent to the hospital after a double shooting on Woodford Street. It was just after 1:00 Tuesday morning when Portland Police responded to the 100 block of Woodford Street in Portland for a report of an argument between a group of people. Witnesses told police they heard gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman in the roadway. Both people had suffered gunshot wounds.
