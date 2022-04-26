Cooler temperatures and more chances of precipitation through the week

A warmer day Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will be swinging through the evening and bringing the chance of some precipitation. That will be the theme for the next couple of days.

By Wednesday night, another shortwave system will push through, and this is where we will see a better chance for some of this precipitation. Best shot shaping up to be Friday.

Temperatures will cool down through the rest of the week with temperatures back into the 40s and 50s by the latter part of the work week and into the weekend.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… A few clouds. Low near 40°F

Tomorrow… Cloudy skies by the afternoon. High near 62°F

Tomorrow night… Showers in the evening. Low near 38°F

