Environment

Cooler temperatures and more chances of precipitation through the week

By Matthew Hidalgo
 3 days ago
A warmer day Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will be swinging through the evening and bringing the chance of some precipitation. That will be the theme for the next couple of days.

By Wednesday night, another shortwave system will push through, and this is where we will see a better chance for some of this precipitation. Best shot shaping up to be Friday.

Temperatures will cool down through the rest of the week with temperatures back into the 40s and 50s by the latter part of the work week and into the weekend.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… A few clouds. Low near 40°F

Tomorrow… Cloudy skies by the afternoon. High near 62°F

Tomorrow night… Showers in the evening. Low near 38°F

Q2 News

1-2-3 punch of possible rain gets stronger each time

A building upper ridge combined with some wind nearer the mountains aids in a Tuesday warm up. Highs will reach the 60s to low 70s. The exceptions will be in eastern Montana / Wyoming / and the Dakotas in areas that still have a lot of the weekend snow on the ground. These area will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s.
MONTANA STATE
Q2 News

Dry and windy today

High pressure should keep the area mostly dry today through Thursday afternoon before our next system begins to impact the area as early as Thursday night. Deepening low pressure aims to deliver a good bit of moisture to the area Friday into Saturday night with snow in the higher elevations and rain in the lower that will transition to wet snow Friday night into Saturday. Billings could get up to an inch of rainfall with light snow accumulation, too. The mountains and foothills as well as southeast Montana will have a chance at several inches of snow.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

More snow across parts of the region; traffic alert, portions of roadways closed east of Billings

Another cool day as a spring storm moves across the region. Blizzard conditions east of Billings into the eastern plans are bringing heavy snowfall and windy conditions with gusts up to 50 mph or even a bit stronger. Portions of multiple roadways east of Billings have closed. Dangerous travel, slick and snow-packed roads are likely so make sure to stay safe.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Rain and snow and wind, oh my!

Friday kicks off with snow in the Beartooths/Absarokas and west of Yellowstone County. There may even be a rain shower or two in Billings. We’ll start to see the main thrust of moisture begin as we head into the late afternoon as heavier rain and snow moves in across the Q2 viewing area. Rain showers will really kick up by early evening in Billings and east/southeast Montana. There may even be a rumble of thunder or two. Extreme southeastern Montana could see isolated thunderstorms.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Eastern Montana digging out after big snow storm

First they heard it. Then they saw it. Winds pushed snow so high in parts of Eastern Montana that some residents had to literally dig out. "Yeah, it was just big and it's still out there. The whole north side of the house is still completely drifted and it’s a good 4 or 5 feet deep still," says Randi Selle, a resident who lives near Baker.
MONTANA STATE
Q2 News

Q2 News

