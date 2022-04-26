ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As State College superintendent Bob O’Donnell resigns, school board looks to next steps

By Keely Doll
 3 days ago

In the wake of Bob O’Donnell’s resignation as superintendent of State College Area School District, the board is taking steps to hire a replacement.

At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a proposal to find a consultant to help conduct a nationwide search for a new superintendent. The board also approved O’Donnell’s resignation letter during the meeting.

O’Donnell has been with the district for 11 years and is leaving in June to become superintendent of the Downingtown Area School District and be closer to family.

The consultant will help the district fill the superintendent role before the start of the 2022-23 school year.

In addition to helping find qualified candidates, the consulting firm will help develop the application, advise the board and assist with interview logistics. All proposals must be submitted to the board by Friday.

Board President Amber Concepcion said the board will start interviewing firms next week.

“One of the first things they would be doing is helping us gather community input in terms of what the priorities are for the community in the search for a new superintendent,” Concepcion said.

O’Donnell thanked the school board and said he would continue to support the district and students from a distance.

“As I reflect on my 11 years with you, I’ll be fond of all the good stuff we’ve been able to accomplish as a school community and trying to impact kids,” O’Donnell said to the board on Monday.

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

