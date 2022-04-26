Clarks Green Council hires two DPW laborers

CLARKS GREEN — At the Clarks Green Council meeting April 20, council voted to hire DPW (Department of Public Works) laborers Jeff Radle, of Throop, retroactive to April 11, and Ken Hiller, of Falls, starting May 2.

In other business, council considered purchasing American flags to place on borough telephone poles during the summer. Borough manager Jo Anne Culbertson said that Radle suggested 23 flags with poles. She said that he counted 11 sets (flags and poles) and need an additional 12. She announced two options of purchase: $1,327.92 from local manufacturing company, North American Manufacturing, or $467.76 from Amazon.

Councilman Dave Rinaldi said that $1,000 was allocated last year for 10 flags.

“We didn’t spend the money last year,” he said. Councilwoman MJ Igoe expressed interest in purchasing from a local manufacturer since the flags would be American made. Councilman Bill Egan suggested to reallocate the $1,000 and allow Culbertson to evaluate the two options.

“If there’s a significant difference in the quality of it, well then, we should buy what’s right,” he said. Council voted to purchase additional flags in an amount not to exceed $1,327.92.

In his police report, Clarks Summit police chief Chris Yarns said that he received a two-week grant for a pedestrian crosswalk. He also said that he intends to move one of the speed sentries to South Abington Road. Also, Rinaldi told Yarns that council had an initial meeting regarding police regionalization with representatives of six municipalities, who signed for it, and DCED (Department of Community & Economic Development). He said that DCED will have a report within six to eight weeks.

In other business, Rinaldi mentioned that he and Culbertson met with the consultant of Hailstone Economic, who recommended Council to designate the funding from the state to borough general use. “If you designate in that category, you don’t have specific projects that the funding needs to go to,” he said. Council voted to both designate the American Rescue Funds and the second allocation of $73,000 for borough general use and to terminate the Borough American Rescue Funds account. In other business, Rinaldi said that Council received a proposal from Higher Information Group about upgrading and updating borough communication, computer, building access, and cameraing progress. “These systems are all cloud-based,” he said. “They’re also polices of the equipment itself.”

Rinaldi said that council is waiting for a proposal from Comcast specifically for telephones. He said that the systems being sold are VOIP (voice over Internet protocol) as approved to the current landline from Comcast.

“We’re in the process of trying to get that information so we can present something to all of council with a recommendation,” he said. Rinaldi hopes to make a decision in the upcoming work session on Wednesday, April 27.

In other business, Rinaldi reviewed the following account balances as of March 21, 2022: general fund checking account, $507,229.69; capital fund, $116,447.35; ARP fund checking account, $27,956.72; state fund, $168,415.39; sewer fund checking account, $451,554.64. Council voted to pay the bills.

In other business, Rinaldi said that engineering firm Colwell-Naegele provided council with cost estimates for stormwater projects in borough streets: Rabbit Run, $65,750; Evans Street, $69,250; Greenbrier Drive, $131,750. He said that he prefers to try to get residents involved in the discussion about the projects and costs. “We must move forward with some planning so that we have projects that are available if the funding is available to us,” he said.

Egan volunteered to put a committee together for stormwater projects and serve in it. He said that he can put together a template of how to structure the committee.

In other business, Rinaldi mentioned that the small stream and water grant has been extended for another year. He said that it still had approximately $150,000 left in it. He mentioned that council used it last year for having the sewer system videotaped. He recalled a daily rate with Sewer Specialty Services of approximately five-and-a-half days of cameraing for just under $25,000. He mentioned that Colwell-Naegele is working on a schedule to bring the camera back for a section of 1,000 feet on Grove Street. He said that he is also wants to do cured-in-place lining to insert in the piping to fill in the cracks.

“That is part of what we can use the grant for,” he said. “The other is the grouting the pipe connections.”

Rinaldi said that council is under a Corrective Action Plan to rehab the sewers with DEP (Department of Environmental Protection).

In other business, Rinaldi announced that council allocated $100,000 for paving. He said that the engineers suggested paving the 100 block of Hall Avenue and the remaining block of Tedrick Street. He announced the estimate costs to be $61,875 for Hall Avenue and $40,850 for Tedrick Street. Council voted to advertise for bids on the paving project.