Sales tax in Ontario County for the first quarter of 2022 grew by 16.5% to 25.8 MILLION dollars. Wayne County saw an approximately 10% jump in its sales tax collections for the first three months to 14.3-MILLION dollars. Seneca County brought in 7.1-MILLION dollars during the first quarter, an increase of 7.1-percent. Yates County had the second-highest increase among all counties outside of New York City, bringing in 4.2-MILLION dollars, or a 22% increase compared to the same three months in 2021.

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO