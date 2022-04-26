Crews called to 2-vehicle crash
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders were called to a 2-vehicle crash Tuesday.
It happened near West Beech and North Wright streets. One of the vehicles was seen on its side in a yard. There were several ambulances on scene. However, there is no word yet on if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story.
