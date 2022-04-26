ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ishpeming, MI

Student takes his own life at Aspen Ridge School

By Public Radio 90, WNMU
wnmufm.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, MI— Michigan State Police are investigating an incident involving a student with a firearm at Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming Township Tuesday. Around 12:30 p-m a trooper was giving a presentation to...

www.wnmufm.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marquette County, MI
Crime & Safety
Ishpeming, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Marquette County, MI
City
Ishpeming, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
People

Boy, 2, Dies After Dad Accidentally Runs Over Him While Parking: 'Tragic Situation,' Police Say

A "tragic situation" unfolded earlier this week in Oklahoma when a father accidentally ran over his young son at their home, according to authorities. Tulsa Police Department officers received calls about an accident around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, they said in a statement. Upon their arrival, they "learned that a man accidentally ran over his 2-year-old son with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway."
TULSA, OK
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Community Schools#First Aid#Aspen Ridge School#Mi#Ems#Uphs Marquette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police arrest juvenile suspect in death of 10-year-old girl

Police investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin arrested a juvenile suspect known to the victim, they announced Tuesday evening.The body of Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. Police said her death was a homicide. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm during a brief news conference declined to provide the age or sex of the suspect, whether the suspect was related to the girl or where the arrest occurred. He said there was no longer any danger to the public. “While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Police: Man found shot at Seymour Ave. overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Saturday east of downtown Columbus near Green Acres. Police say that just after 2:15am, officers found a 64-year-old man at the 700 block of Seymour Ave. in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The man was transported […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy