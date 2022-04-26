ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita stepmom gets probation after toddler hospitalized with ‘abusive head trauma’

By Amy Renee Leiker
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SXrz_0fKx2gna00

A 31-year-old Wichita woman will spend three years on probation for abusing two young children in 2019. Court records say she hit a toddler so hard that the girl’s arms stiffened and she vomited before losing consciousness.

The children were 2 and 4 years old at the time they were harmed. Prosecutors charged the woman, previously identified by Wichita police as their stepmom, and her husband, who is the children’s father, in connection with the abuse, Sedgwick County District Court records show.

The 2-year-old girl suffered injuries serious enough that she became unresponsive and required hospital care on Feb. 19, 2019. A doctor who treated her diagnosed her with “abusive head trauma” that left her with brain bleeds and a “severely altered mental status,” old scars on her buttocks, arm stiffness indicative of head trauma and hypothermia that may have been caused by brain injuries, court records show.

The girl also had been poorly cared for. Lice infested her hair and she had lousy hygiene when she was admitted into the hospital, according to a probable cause affidavit released by a Sedgwick County judge last fall.

The Eagle is not naming the woman or her husband to protect the children’s identities. Court records say they initially lied and said they didn’t know how the 2-year-old had been harmed.

But the woman eventually admitted to a Wichita police detective in an interview that she had hit the 2-year-old’s mouth and the side of her head because the girl had resisted a nap and called her a curse word, the affidavit says.

The woman also admitted that she had been using methamphetamine after having a stillborn baby in November 2018 and that she and her husband had smoked marijuana in the days before she beat the toddler, the affidavit says.

The woman told authorities she tried to put the 2-year-old girl down in bed after striking her on Feb. 19, 2019, but the girl’s arms “were stiff and sticking straight up into the air,” the affidavit says. She tried but couldn’t push the girl’s arms down.

The 2-year-old then started vomiting and became unresponsive, according to the affidavit.

The 4-year-old also had signs of physical abuse. When she was asked by hospital staff how she got a bruised ear, the child replied, “my mom smacked me,” the affidavit says.

The 4-year-old had a number of bruises, including on her buttocks, hips, leg, by her nose, on her back, on her cheek and on an arm. She also had scratches on her lip and neck, the affidavit says.

Authorities eventually arrested both the woman and her husband. Prosecutors charged the woman with one count of child abuse connected to the 2-year-old’s injuries and one count of misdemeanor battery connected to harm suffered by the 4-year-old.

Last month, the woman changed a previous not-guilty plea to guilty, court records show.

District Judge David Dahl on Monday gave the woman a 38-month prison sentence, immediately suspended it and placed her on probation for three years, according to Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. The sentence follows recommendations from attorneys who negotiated her plea deal.

If she violates the terms of her probation, she could be forced to serve the prison sentence, Dillon said by email.

Her husband was originally charged with two felony counts of interfering with law enforcement for lying to police about what had happened and for telling his wife in a jail phone call that he had cleared evidence of their drug use out of the house. He pleaded guilty in 2019 to two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and received a year of probation, which he completed, according to court records.

Comments / 1

Jeannie Florentin
3d ago

wow if i was the kids father..i would of left that b along time ago..for hurting them babies like that.LEAVE HER BEFORE IT GETS WORSE

Reply
4
Related
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas man shot to death walking from from nightclub

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal weekend shooting. At approximately 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of North Hydraulic in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Upon arrival, officers located d 31-yearold Nyron Bowen of Wichita. on the ground...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Inmate accidentally released from Sedgwick County jail arrested in Texas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inmate who was released from the Sedgwick County Detention Facility last month has been arrested in Fort Worth, Texas. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Elijah Nehemiah Reed was arrested on April 8 on an outstanding warrant related to his pending criminal case in Sedgwick County District Court.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Toddler#Attorneys#Abusive Head Trauma#Prison#Violent Crime#District Court
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSNT News

Dad who paralyzed daughter in DUI car crash sentenced

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for a Father’s Day DUI crash that injured his two children, leaving one of them paralyzed. Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says Jimmy Dean Landis was sentenced Friday to serve 318 months years in prison and pay a $2,660 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police arrest Homicide suspect related to Newton Co. missing person case; Victim excavated from well

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Police Department release details in an arrest and homicide investigation where information originated in Newton County. Joplin Police Department say they were recently notified by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office of a death investigation that had possibly originated within the City of Joplin. After further investigation and collaboration with Newton County authorities, it was determined...
JOPLIN, MO
KMBC.com

Police locate suspect after Independence woman stabbed in face

BELTON, Mo. — The Belton, Missouri Police Department say they have arrested a suspect in a disturbing stabbing case. Police first notified the public they were searching for a person of interest considered armed and dangerous Monday afternoon. Police said in a press release that authorities were called to...
BELTON, MO
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
121
Followers
80
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy