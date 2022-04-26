ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Rogers Cycling Festival Presented by Arvest on April 30

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vl1NV_0fKx1mCZ00

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In partnership with the City of Rogers, the Rogers Cycling Festival (RCF) is a family-friendly event coming on Saturday, April 30.

Roads closing for 2022 Rogers Cycling Festival

According to a press release, participants are invited to check-in from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Frisco Plaza in Downtown Rogers. Before riding, be sure to check out the many booths set up featuring local businesses and grab complimentary merchandise and accessories.

About This Year’s Festival
Every part of the ride is on trails and sidewalks at this year’s RCF and takes place on The Railyard Loop Ride, a 15+ mile ride that loops the entire city of Rogers. Riders are encouraged to track their progress by using the Strava app. View the loop here.

New Mountain Biking Trails Coming to RCF
New to this year’s festival are mountain biking trails spanning 12+ miles at Lake Atalanta. The city of Rogers, in partnership with the Walton Family Foundation, is unveiling this new trail to provide users of all experience levels with a place to ride in Downtown Rogers. The trails will provide a beginner-level loop counterclockwise around the park, complementing intermediate and advanced-level trails. View a map of the new project here .

Kids Crit
The Rogers Cycling Festival along with Bike School Bentonville, Ozark Outdoor Foundation in conjunction with OZ Trails presented by Walmart, announces the expansion of the Walmart Oz Kids Crit for 2022. Organizers are pleased to bring the race series to Rogers, Fayetteville and Springdale, with the final in Bentonville.

A criterium is a bike race where the riders ride laps on a closed course. In this case, the number of laps is determined by the age of the riders and all the riders will ride bikes with flat handlebars. Each race is $20. Register for the full series here .

Ride to Raise Funds for Food Insecurity Across NWA
Tickets are free for those 10 and under and just $10 for adults, and a portion of the proceeds from the event benefits the Arvest Million Meals Program to help address food insecurity across Northwest Arkansas. The first 300 registered riders will receive a prize pack for participating that includes a medal, headband and a ticket to “Rider Village.”

What is Rider Village?
Rider Village will be located at the Butterfield Stage in Downtown Rogers and is sponsored by Crossland Heavy Contractors. It features a variety of experiences for relaxing and having fun after a day of riding in the RCF. Attendees will enjoy various food trucks, drinks, and other entertaining activities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA Today: Mini Derby Returns!

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Non-profit Equestrian Bridges is hosting their Mini Derby watch party this year in Rogers. The May 7th event centers around celebrating the Kentucky Derby, and gives community members the chance to get into the spirit of the race without traveling to Churchill Downs. Attendees can enjoy festivities like live music, food […]
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

'Arkansas in a pandemic breathing space,' according to UAMS forecast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas health experts, COVID-19 numbers throughout the state are flat — especially compared to January’s omicron spike. Fayetteville Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey said the news is somewhat optimistic but offers caution as case counts also aren't decreasing. “I would say somewhere...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Rogers, AR
Sports
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Bentonville, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

3 must-try rooftop bars in Northwest Arkansas

Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.Why it matters: Getting outdoors and looking over familiar areas from a different perspective can lift your spirit, especially if you're lifting spirits. 1. The Preacher's SonDetails: Grab a celebratory drink atop this restored, historic church in Bentonville.Of note: The rooftop is open weather permitting — and closed Sundays.Address: 201 N.W. A St. The rooftop of The Preacher's Son. Worth Sparkman/ Axios2. Feed and FollyDetails: A lively, laid-back hangout serving local food and drinks in Fayetteville.Perks: A menu of "destination" cocktails highlighting different countries — including the Zelenskyy (Ukraine — vodka, lichi, lemon juice, ginger liqueur) and Copenhagen Sling (Denmark — Danish aquavit, orgeat, lemon juice, angostura and lemon bitters).Address: 110 S. College Ave. Eat and drink al fresco. Photo courtesy of Feed and Folly3. Dickson Street PubDetails: Enjoy a cold pint and some of the best views in Fayetteville from this rooftop patio.Go when: you want a lively night out and don't mind mingling with the college crowd.Address: 303 W. Dickson St. Photo courtesy of Dickson Street Pub
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Northwest Arkansas#Beginner#Rcf#The Railyard Loop Ride#Strava#Bike School#Ozark Outdoor Foundation
Power 95.9

Harvest Texarkana ‘Drive Out Hunger’ Golf Tournament May 16

The Harvest Texarkana 'Drive Out Hunger' golf tournament will be on May 16 at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana Texas. This tournament has two separate flights. The morning flight has a 7:30 AM check-in with an 8 AM shotgun start and the afternoon flight has an 11:30 AM check-in and a 1 PM shotgun start. Lunch will be served from 11:30 Am until 1 PM.
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy