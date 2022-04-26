Former Ottawa County Assistant District Attorney charged with bribery, racketeering

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Bribery and racketeering charges were filed in federal court April 25 against Daniel Giraldi, a former Assistant District Attorney for the Ottawa County DA’s office from February 2019 until April 20. Court documents say he would exchange special treatment for sexual favors and pay women with money and drugs to travel the U.S. for sex.

The FBI used an informant to record a conversation with Giraldi April 12. This person asked him to look into her child custody case, which on-tape he agreed to do and even push back a court date for her.

During this interaction, Giraldi talked about past sexual encounters with the informant and referenced sexual favors performed in exchange for dismissing past criminal cases.

After the first conversation, Giraldi sent multiple texts to the woman to set up a sexual encounter in exchange for his help as an ADA. Some of the texts said they could “always meet up at the courthouse like we used to”.

On April 14, the woman sent a text to Giraldi saying she would preform sexual favors for a year if he would “just push the court date off even two weeks, long enough to come up with the money for (an) attorney”. Giraldi replied with “I’ll make your day.”

On the same day the two talked on a recorded phone call where the CHS asked him to use his position as an Ottawa County ADA to see if she had any outstanding warrants because of her child custody case and Giraldi said he would.

In that call the woman said to Giraldi “it is unethical and immoral of us to be doing this,” he responded “yes”. The informant also asked him to bring Xanax to their encounter and he said “maybe I’ll want something extra in return”.

Court documents show on April 19, the two met in Quapaw, Okla. Giraldi pulled a bag of pills out of his pocket and said, “here’s some goodies for you.”

At that point, FBI agents entered the room and placed Giraldi under arrest for bribery of a public official, interstate travel in aid of racketeering, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Giraldi admitted to agents that he brought the drugs in exchange for sex and used his position as ADA to to perform the warrant search in anticipated exchange for sexual favors.

FOX23 talked with District Attorney Kenny Wright (3th District; Ottawa & Delaware Counties) who said, “Sometimes you just never know about people. Sometimes it’s surprising who winds up commuting crimes and this is definitely one of those situations.”

When FOX23 asked “Do you think any of the cases he helped prosecute could possibly be affected by this?” he said “There is a possibility. We’re not certain at this point, we’re working with the federal authorities, and we’ll continue to try and assist them in relation to that.”

Wright said he was contacted by U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson on April, 19, 2022 after Giraldi was already with federal officers.

The next morning he was able to reach Giraldi by phone and terminated his employment.

Wright said that his office is ready to supply any and all assistance that the U.S. Attorney’s office needs adding “Its not what anyone would have expected out of Mr. Giraldi.”

When asked if anyone in his office had any idea any of this was going on he said, “Absolutely not.”

