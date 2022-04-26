Fine print: Jail bookings April 19-23

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
ST. ALBANS W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man involved in the overdose has been arrested according to St. Albans Police. Police said Caleb Moore of St. Albans was arrested Sunday morning for child neglect after overdosing in the car with a woman and her 4-month-old daughter. The incident happened near Roadside...
A Pennsylvania dad assaulted his infant son causing facial bruises and brain swelling, then lied about how the injuries were suffered, Lancaster Online reports citing police and related paperwork.Raydel Montero-Rico, 22, of Lancaster, only took the infant to a hospital in Hershey after the child’s …
A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
Oldham County authorities are investigating after the body of a diver was pulled from the Ohio River after he went missing while on the job. William Keith Elkins, 58, was identified in a statement released Tuesday by the Oldham County Coroner's Office. This is the first time authorities have commented on the investigation since it began Friday.
Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County. Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just […]
PITTSBURGH, PA — Two residents of Penfield, Pennsylvania each pled guilty in federal court on April 20, 2022, to violation federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, announced United States Attorney Cindy Chung.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Verona, Pennsylvania, was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh on charges of violating various federal firearms and narcotics laws, announced United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung. The three-count Indictment named Anthony Kenney, age 31, as the sole...
CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
