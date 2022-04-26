ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. doc on whether most Americans have been exposed to COVID-19

WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC says most Americans have...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans#Covid
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Wastewater Data Shows COVID Levels Appear To Be Trending Down

BOSTON (CBS) — There was concern about a possible COVID spike in Massachusetts after the Boston Marathon, but the most recent wastewater samples show that might not be the case. The data shows a bump in COVID detections in mid-April, but now the numbers appear to be going back down. Statewide, however, cases are trending up. Massachusetts reported more than 2,800 new COVID cases Wednesday and the positivity rate is up to 4.87%. That’s up from 4.58% the day before. There are 413 people currently in the hospital with COVID, including 32 in intensive care. Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don’t.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MassLive.com

Wave of ‘many additional’ COVID exposures hit Massachusetts Senate this week, but details on infections are sparse

A wave of COVID-19 exposures swept through the Massachusetts Senate this week, prompting leadership to reinstate a mask requirement during Thursday’s formal session on legalizing sports betting in the commonwealth. But as of early Friday afternoon, Senate President Karen Spilka’s office had yet to detail to MassLive exactly how...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Report: Some Massachusetts Families Spending Nearly Half Their Income On Child Care

BOSTON (CBS) — A new report finds families in the U.S. are spending a quarter of their household income on child care, and the costs are even higher here in Massachusetts. The County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report finds that families in Massachusetts spend between 27% and 46% of their household income on childcare. The report calculates the child care cost burden as the amount families with two children pay as a percentage of household median income. The cost depends on where families are in the state. In suburban areas the burden is about 35%, but in large metro areas it’s 46%. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida adds 26,574 COVID cases in past week, positivity rates rise

COVID-19 is making a steady comeback in the Sunshine State. Florida’s weekly infections have increased for 6 weeks straight and the positivity rate surpassed 10 percent for the first time since February. Still, infections are spreading more slowly than during the omicron wave last winter. Hospitalizations are also going up slowly, and health experts are hopeful that many Floridians are protected by some form of immunity, whether vaccines or prior infection.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston Globe

Tell us: Do you think the tax burden is too high in Massachusetts?

A new study suggests Boston residents pay less in taxes than you might think. Massachusetts gets a bad reputation for being heavy on the taxes, but a new study suggests that the “Taxachusetts” nickname might not be entirely accurate. There’s no question that living in large cities is...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy