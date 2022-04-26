Bidding for This Pristine 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Hit a Record $4 Million in One Day

Click here to read the full article.

It took less than a day for this Ferrari to break records.

Bidding for an ultra-rare and barely-driven 2017 LaFerrari Aperta has reached $4 million within one day of it being listed on Bring a Trailer . With just shy of two weeks to go, the car is already guaranteed to be the most expensive car in the auction platform’s history, easily surpassing the $2.8 million a pre-war Mercedes sold for last month .

The LaFerrari —which, as you may have guessed, translates to “the Ferrari” in Italian—was designed with the purpose of being the marque’s defining vehicle, as well as a technological showcase in the lead up to its 70 th anniversary. The limited-edition hypercar was introduced as a coupé in 2013 and featured a design inspired by the Enzo and the automaker’s first hybrid powertrain. The $1.5 million vehicle proved to be such hit that a convertible with a removable carbon-fiber top was released three years later. The $2 million variant was called the Aperta and just 210 total examples were built between 2016 and 2018.

The curvaceous body of this particular LaFerrari Aperta is finished in a glorious coat of the brand’s trademark Rosso Corsa with a thin line white piping traveling from its nose to its rear wing. The interior, meanwhile, is done up in black leather and Alcantara accented with carbon fiber and red, giving it that classic Ferrari look.

Just as impressive is the powertrain in its engine bay. The marque’s first hybrid vehicle is powered by a 6.3-liter V-12 and electric motor that are mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and combine to pump out a truly impressive 950 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to all that power you’ll be able to rocket from zero to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 217 mph. Even better is the fact that the vehicle has just 161 miles on it, suggesting it’s basically in mint condition.

You have until Monday, May 9, to bid on the LaFerari Aperta. As much as the $4 million bidding it’s at as of press time may be, that figure is sure to climb higher as the deadline nears. But while it’s already the most expensive vehicle in Bring a Trailer history, there’s still some ways to go before the car becomes the most expensive La Ferrari Aperta. That distinction currently belongs to the final example built, which sold for $10 million back in 2017 ,—though the proceeds from that sale went to charity.

Check out more photos of the LaFerrari Aperta below: