Denver, CO

Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins fined $15K for kicking towels

Denver Nuggets backup center DeMarcus Cousins was fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the stands on Sunday night, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Cousins was upset after being called for a foul with 7:27 left in the second quarter of Denver’s 126-121 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the first-round series. After a substitution was made for Cousins, he headed toward the bench area and kicked a stack of towels into the nearby seats.

Cousins finished with 10 points in 10 minutes to help the Nuggets avoid being swept by the Warriors in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 is Wednesday night.

–Field Level Media

