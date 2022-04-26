ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syosset, NY

VIDEO: Car stolen from gas station on Long Island

By Finn Hoogensen, Keith Lopez
 3 days ago

SYOSSET, N.Y. (PIX11) – Surveillance video shows the moment a thief hopped into an unattended car at a gas station on Long Island and drove away.

A 2011 black BMW was stolen from the BP station at 200 South Oyster Bay Road in Syosset at 4:43 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Nassau County Police Department. The 35-year-old victim left his car unlocked and running while he went inside the gas station, police said.

Two people in a white Range Rover and two people in a gray Nissan Murano had arrived at the gas station earlier and were lingering at the gas pumps, detectives said. While the victim was inside, a thief got into the BMW and drove away southbound on South Oyster Bay Road with the Range Rover and Murano.

A nyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911 . All callers will remain anonymous.

