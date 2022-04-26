ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See a cop on a phone in a subway station? NYC mayor wants you to send him a pic

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers have long been told that if they see something, they should say something; now Mayor Eric Adams has an addition to that.

The NYPD rolled out increased numbers of officers into subway stations around the city, but some officers can be spotted standing around on their phones. Adams wants commuters to take pictures and send them to him.

Why you sometimes see NYPD officers on their phones

“We are going to start taking very aggressive actions to make sure police are patrolling our subway system and and not patrolling their iPhones,” Adams said. “You are going to see a visual difference in policing in the next couple of weeks.”

Adams, a former transit officer himself, said he used to patrol by himself on subways. Now he said it’s not uncommon to see a group of transit officers hanging out by the booth.

NYC rents spiking and landlords want them to go higher

“I am disappointed in the deployment of transit police personnel,” he said.

Adams often checks out the subway system overnight. He said some officers tell him they’re frustrated when they see other officers not doing their jobs.

“You see that, send me a photo and I will be at that station,” he said.

Queen Latifah breaks ground on housing development

Officers were ordered to carry and use the phones, Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said. They’re used to document the work officers do each day.

“Every form we are required to fill out and every alert we receive comes through the phone,” he said. “If there’s a problem with cops using the phone on duty, NYPD management should change the policies and go back to pen and paper.”

People who do decide to take pictures of officers probably shouldn’t get too close. Back in March Adams warned New Yorkers to move back if they’re recording police.

“Stop being on top of my police officers while they carry on their jobs; not acceptable and won’t be tolerated,” Adams said. “If your iPhone can’t catch that picture at a safe distance then you need to upgrade your iPhone.”

The mayor’s office did not immediately return PIX11’s request for comment on the best way for the public to submit photos to Adams’ administration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 142

Fernelly Mr. Ferns
3d ago

Cops are now robots I guess… what if they are on their work phones or doing work related things..? Oh and God forbid cops act human and talk to one another

Reply(7)
44
Diff
3d ago

So that’s why there’s so much crime in subways? Cops on their phones? Not that you released dangerous criminals, no cash bails or laid off your police force ?

Reply(2)
41
Pink lady
3d ago

Now...you picking on the police in the Subway...that's supposed to stop ALL the zombies from killing us....First...you put the police down there....then you want us to snitch on them....so you can removed....Are you drinking the same water that Biden is drinking...WHAT is wrong with you????

Reply(9)
30
PIX11

PIX11

