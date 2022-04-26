ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Authorities identified 28-year-old Paul Iborogu who died after a crash in San Bernardino (San Bernardino, CA)

 3 days ago

Officials identified 28-year-old Paul Iborogu as the man who lost his life following a crash Sunday in San Bernardino. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 3600 block of North E Street at around 12:53 a.m. on reports of a traffic accident [...]

Nationwide Report

