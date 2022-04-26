ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gov. Newsom's Office Gives Update On Suspending California Gas Tax Increase

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KBOS B95
KBOS B95
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rHHU7_0fKww1VG00
Photo: Getty Images

Gov. Gavin Newsom 's office informed residents that California likely won't halt the scheduled gas tax increase due to lawmakers not being able to meet a May 1 deadline. The proposal to put a pause on the annual tax hike was first reported at the start of this yea r as part of a package of bills Newsom introduced to ease the burden of rising gas prices in the state. The governor has also proposed a direct rebate to drivers via debit cards .

To stop the gas tax's inflation adjustment from taking effect on July 1, Politico explained that lawmakers would need to pass legislation by Sunday as an early-action budget item. Unfortunately, lawmakers have yet to introduce any legislation on the gas tax halt. “It is clear now that the Legislature will not act in time to provide that immediate, limited relief,” a spokesperson for Newsom, Alex Stack said in a statement. “But we look forward to working with lawmakers on the Governor’s proposal for direct payments to Californians wrestling with rising prices.”

While the gas tax hike pause won't be happening, the gas rebate is still in play. While more information has been released , there are still a lot of blanks like exactly how much money residents would receive and who would be eligible.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Newsom’s controversial CARE Court proposal moves forward

California lawmakers decided on Tuesday to move forward with a proposal that could force those who are homeless and severely mentally ill into treatment. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s CARE Court proposal was voted on by members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee. Despite the proposal passing the committee with unanimous support, the controversial plan has several […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Gas Prices#Californians
Deadline

California Covid: Test Positivity Up Nearly 50% In One Week As New Omicron Variant BA.2.12.2 Begins To Show

Click here to read the full article. Covid test positivity in California is up 47.6% in the past week, according to the California State data dashboard. One week ago, the 7-day daily test positivity rate was 2.1%. Today, it sits at 3.1%. That’s quite a jump for a metric that is averaged over seven days to account for daily fluctuations in data reporting and testing. The rise comes as a new version of Omicron, a subvariant of BA.2 called BA.2.12.2 is making inroads in the region and across the country. The sublineage is thought to have a 23%–27% growth advantage over...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KEYT

Report urges California panel to deny desalination plant

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A report urges a California coastal panel to deny a proposal to build a $1.4 billion desalination plant that would draw on the ocean to expand water sources in Southern California. Staff for the California Coastal Commission on Monday recommended the panel reject Poseidon Water’s proposal to build the 50 million gallon-a-day facility Huntington Beach. The project is up for discussion before the panel on May 12. The proposal comes as California faces prolonged drought, worsened by climate change, with its nearly 40 million residents heeding repeated calls in recent years to conserve water. Poseidon Water has been running a similar desalination plant in nearby Carlsbad, in San Diego County, since 2015.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Gas Price
SFGate

About 6M Californians ordered to cut water use amid drought

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California's gigantic water supplier has taken the unprecedented step of requiring about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as an extended drought plagues the state following another dry winter. The board of the Metropolitan Water District of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KBOS B95

KBOS B95

Fresno, CA
2K+
Followers
813
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits

 https://b95forlife.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy