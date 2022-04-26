Former Assistant HS Football Coach Could Face 20 Years In Prison For Fraud
(Des Moines, IA) — A former assistant football coach at Newton High School could face 20 years in prison for a fraud scheme. Ryan Arguello submitted a guilty plea Monday. Investigators say Arguello started a business by buying properties at a discount, fixing them up, then selling at a profit. He was indicted after it was discovered he offered mortgages on property he didn’t own for collateral on loans. Arguello received more than 600-thousand dollars in loans from individuals who were victimized. He had been facing seven counts of federal wire fraud charges.
Comments / 0