ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Former Assistant HS Football Coach Could Face 20 Years In Prison For Fraud

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KLHqZ_0fKwvkuN00

(Des Moines, IA) — A former assistant football coach at Newton High School could face 20 years in prison for a fraud scheme. Ryan Arguello submitted a guilty plea Monday. Investigators say Arguello started a business by buying properties at a discount, fixing them up, then selling at a profit. He was indicted after it was discovered he offered mortgages on property he didn’t own for collateral on loans. Arguello received more than 600-thousand dollars in loans from individuals who were victimized. He had been facing seven counts of federal wire fraud charges.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, IA
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
Newton, IA
Sports
KOLR10 News

Sentencing scheduled for woman connected to fatal stabbing

SAINT JAMES, Mo. — One of two people accused in the death of a man at a motel in Saint James, Missouri is expected to be sentenced on Monday, April 18. Kimberly Riston was found guilty of five felonies including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. According, to the Phelps County Sheriff’s office, Donald Wethy, 36, […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Wire Fraud#Mortgage#Newton High School
KIMT

Staff member at Iowa school killed in accident on football field

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man accused of having several in jail visits with woman who has no contact order

A Coralville man has been charged with several contempt citations after allegedly holding in-jail visits with the woman who has a no-contact order against him. According to the criminal complaints, a Johnson County deputy had it brought to his attention by a third party that an inmate, identified as 28-year-old Damien Gilchrist of 20th Avenue Place, contacted his protected party from the jail. The deputy looked at Gilchrist’s visitation history and found multiple visits with the victim. The dates discovered were April 7th, 8th, twice on the 10th, April 12th, twice on April 13th, twice on April 14th, and on April 19th.
CORALVILLE, IA
The Hawk Eye

Iowa Wesleyan professor arrested for stalking ex-wife after daughter surrenders evidence to police

AINSWORTH — An Iowa Wesleyan University criminal justice professor is facing criminal charges after police say he was stalking his ex-wife.   Richard Buffington, 53, of Winfield, was arrested April 17 in Washington County and charged with stalking and electronic or mechanical eavesdropping.  According to criminal complaints, between Dec. 21 and Jan. 5, Buffington is accused...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KCJJ

Man convicted of Cedar Rapids hotel stabbing sentenced to ten years

The man convicted of stabbing a man to death in a Cedar Rapids hotel last year will spend ten years in prison. The Gazette reports that 40-year-old Victoriano Dias-Barrera originally was charged with first-degree murder, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home chain faces lawsuits, arbitration and fines alleging negligence

The family of an Iowa man who wandered away from a Waterloo nursing home and was found days later in a ditch is suing the facility’s owners for alleged negligence. The wife and children of Michael Jensen, a former Wartburg College music instructor, is suing Ravenwood Specialty Care and the home’s owners, Care Initiatives of […] The post Nursing home chain faces lawsuits, arbitration and fines alleging negligence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy