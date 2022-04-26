Former Assistant HS Football Coach Could Face 20 Years In Prison For Fraud

A Coralville man has been charged with several contempt citations after allegedly holding in-jail visits with the woman who has a no-contact order against him. According to the criminal complaints, a Johnson County deputy had it brought to his attention by a third party that an inmate, identified as 28-year-old Damien Gilchrist of 20th Avenue Place, contacted his protected party from the jail. The deputy looked at Gilchrist’s visitation history and found multiple visits with the victim. The dates discovered were April 7th, 8th, twice on the 10th, April 12th, twice on April 13th, twice on April 14th, and on April 19th.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO