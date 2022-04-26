Sisters Face Abuse Charges For Leaving 86-Year-Old Mother Lying On The Floor
(Davenport, IA) — Two sisters are facing dependent adult abuse charges for leaving their 86-year-old mother lying on the floor. The victim has dementia. KWQC / TV reports she fell onto the living room floor last year and couldn’t get up without help. Investigators say 65-year-old Beverly Jean Steen and 59-year-old Barbara Joan Steen left her there for at least four days before calling for medical attention. While she was on the floor the sisters didn’t give her food, water, or change her diapers. Emergency responders say the elderly woman wasn’t coherent and had pressure ulcers on her face and left side when they arrived.
