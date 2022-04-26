ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Sisters Face Abuse Charges For Leaving 86-Year-Old Mother Lying On The Floor

By Mandy Billings
 3 days ago
(Davenport, IA) — Two sisters are facing dependent adult abuse charges for leaving their 86-year-old mother lying on the floor. The victim has dementia. KWQC / TV reports she fell onto the living room floor last year and couldn’t get up without help. Investigators say 65-year-old Beverly Jean Steen and 59-year-old Barbara Joan Steen left her there for at least four days before calling for medical attention. While she was on the floor the sisters didn’t give her food, water, or change her diapers. Emergency responders say the elderly woman wasn’t coherent and had pressure ulcers on her face and left side when they arrived.

Concord News Journal

Instead of pain reliever to treat tooth pain, teenager was delivered counterfeit pill with fentanyl from a dealer he met online and died due to poisoning; his mother speaks out to raise awareness

More and more teenagers and young people are becoming victims of fentanyl, a powerful opioid used as a pain medication and sometimes used as a recreational drug, in the last couple of years as the drug became cheap and easily accessible. According to data provided by the People magazine, 20 people aged 10-24 years die everyday on average in America from overdose and 75% of those cases are fentanyl-related.
KIDS
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Atlantic, IA
