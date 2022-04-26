ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, NY

83-year-old man killed while crossing road in New York

By Isabella Colello
 3 days ago

ARGYLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was killed Monday night while crossing the road in front of his house.

According to New York State Police, on April 25, troopers responded to a report of a male hit by a motor vehicle on Brennan Road in the town of Argyle.

A preliminary investigation determined that 83-year-old Robert T. Brennan of Argyle was crossing the roadway in front of his residence when he was hit by a 2007 Saturn Aura around 6 p.m.

Brennan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was identified as 62-year-old Sandra J. Wolcott also of Argyle. The cause of the accident remains under investigation by New York State Police.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Argyle Fire Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

