ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

Maine man charged with kidnapping, assaulting 13-year-old

10NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Maine — An Auburn man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police said he kidnapped a 13-year-old girl from a parking lot, threatened her with a gun and repeatedly assaulted her throughout the night. Razel M. Gavin, 24, was taken to Androscoggin County Jail and held without...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Auburn, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Auburn, ME
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Violent Crime#Auburn Police#Volvo#Newscentermaine
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Authorities make arrest in 1988 killing of 11-year-old girl

An Alabama man has been arrested in connection with the 1988 killing of an 11-year-old girl found stabbed to death in a Massachusetts railyard, authorities said Wednesday.Marvin C. McClendon Jr., 74, faces a murder charge in the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay, of Salem, New Hampshire, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said at a news conference.He was arrested at his home in Bremen, Alabama, and is being held on a fugitive charge pending a court appearance scheduled for Thursday. He will be arraigned in Massachusetts at a date to be determined.The district attorney’s office did not know if he had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10NEWS

Deputies shoot, kill man outside Target in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Two sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man outside a Target store in central Florida's busy tourist district, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office explains. One person suffered a minor shrapnel injury to the hand and two others were injured when they fell while trying to run away from the area Wednesday night in Kissimmee, deputies say. The shooting happened in a tourist district near Walt Disney World.
KISSIMMEE, FL
MassLive.com

Eric Waite, domestic violence suspect from Maine, found living on sailboat off coast of Massachusetts, state police say

A domestic violence suspect from Maine was found living on a sailboat that was “given to him” off the coast of Massachusetts, Massachusetts State Police said. Eric Waite, 52, was charged with domestic violence and terrorizing in Maine. He was near the mouth of the Acushnet River, between Fairhaven and New Bedford, when police arrested him Tuesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
10NEWS

FDLE: 3 correctional officers accused of murdering inmate

MIAMI — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced three correctional officers have been arrested and charged with the murder of an inmate. According to FDLE, the murder happened on February 14 at Dade Correctional Institution in Miami-Dade County when an inmate was scheduled to be transferred to another correctional institution. During the removal, law enforcement says the inmate threw urine on one of the officers.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Livingston Hit-Run Crash, Authorities Say

A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday, April 28 in Livingston, authorities said. The incident occurred on the 300 block of W. South Orange Avenue just before 11:30 p.m., said Thomas Fennelly, a spokesman with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. The woman was found by...
LIVINGSTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy