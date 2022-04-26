ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend job fair Wednesday to assist job seekers

 3 days ago
If you need a job, Wednesday, April 27, is a good day to look for one. Great Bend Economic Development (GBED) is hosting a job fair at the Great Bend Events Center. Job seekers...

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (4/28)

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Housing Opportunities, Inc. 6010 A Parrish Court. Housing Opportunities, Inc (HOI) has been dedicated to improving the...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend school board meeting agenda (4/27)

The USD 428 Board of Education will conduct their monthly luncheon Wednesday, April 27 at 12 p.m. at the Great Bend High School, 2027 Morton Street. Additional cyber security measures are required to maintain the district's cyber insurance coverage. 6. Approval of Great Bend Middle School schedule. At the April...
GREAT BEND, KS
SPONSORED: Glassman Corp. hiring for variety of positions

Glassman Corporation, a prominent Mechanical Construction and Services firm is growing with available employment opportunities! Join our team of topnotch skilled personnel! Successful candidates must have a valid DL, be self-motivated, and goal orientated. Entry level apprentice wage starting at $18.00 per hour. Experienced Licensed Journeyman from $26-$35 per hour, based upon credentials, experience and skill set. Full Time. Advancement Opportunities!
JOBS
Jimenez promoted to transportation director at Sunflower Diversified

Sunflower Diversified Services recently announced the promotion of Christina Jimenez to director of transportation. Jimenez is using her background in Sunflower’s General Public Transportation (GPT) program to oversee all ride scheduling and vehicle maintenance, while ensuring compliance with Kansas Department of Transportation regulations. “We currently run a crew of...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend, KS
KRUG: Extension programs provide fun learning

By the time this news column is printed I will have returned from a vacation that included some fun in the sun with an occasional Zoom meeting to keep me connected to what was going on at work. During my time away from the office, I finished up an on-line course titled, “Reframing Aging.” The instructors were passionate about helping us see how important it is to recognize the contributions of older residents in our community. I enjoyed sharing stories in the break out rooms about the many times I have enlisted the help of older adults to teach sewing or fiber arts workshops to young people. In our fast-paced world, it is important that basic life skills are passed on and don’t become a lost art. I’m looking forward to sharing more of what I learned from the Reframing Aging class in future columns.
AGRICULTURE
Great Bend, KS
