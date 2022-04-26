Great Bend job fair Wednesday to assist job seekers

By the time this news column is printed I will have returned from a vacation that included some fun in the sun with an occasional Zoom meeting to keep me connected to what was going on at work. During my time away from the office, I finished up an on-line course titled, “Reframing Aging.” The instructors were passionate about helping us see how important it is to recognize the contributions of older residents in our community. I enjoyed sharing stories in the break out rooms about the many times I have enlisted the help of older adults to teach sewing or fiber arts workshops to young people. In our fast-paced world, it is important that basic life skills are passed on and don’t become a lost art. I’m looking forward to sharing more of what I learned from the Reframing Aging class in future columns.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO