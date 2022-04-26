ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' Micah Parsons whiffs on puck drop ceremony

By Barry Werner
 4 days ago
The Hershey Bears figured it would be a good opportunity to show off Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons before a home game.

They asked the 2021 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year to do the honors and drop the puck before their recent game.

Somebody forgot to give the instruction booklet to Parsons and he deserves to be sent to the sin bin for a major penalty due to this infraction.

A former Penn State teammate, the Giants’ Saquon Barkley, was quick to jump on his NFC East foe.

