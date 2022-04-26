ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

DHS publishes plan to deal with post-Title 42 migrant surge, amid bipartisan pushback

By Adam Shaw
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday published its plan to deal with a post-Title 42 migrant surge, while conceding the surge will "substantially strain" resources at the border – as it faces loud bipartisan pushback over its plans to end the public health order on May 23....

