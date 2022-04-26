ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Bishop resigns as UNA tennis coach

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — There’s a change in leadership coming to the men’s and women’s tennis programs at the University of North Alabama (UNA).

On Tuesday, UNA Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney announced Brice Bishop’s resignation as head coach of both teams. Bishop will move to a non-coaching position in the athletic department.

A national search for his replacement is already underway.

Bishop is a member of UNA’s Athletic Hall of Fame and a former UNA tennis All-American. He coached the teams for over 20 years across three different stints. During his time, he led the men’s team to 13 NCAA Division II tournament appearances and the women to 11 NCAA Division II regionals.

Over the last four years, Bishop has guided the program through a transition to Division I.

“We are thankful for Brice’s service to the University as head coach and the incredible impact he has made on the evolution of tennis at UNA,” Looney said. “Brice’s extensive leadership as a player and coach has molded the history of our tennis programs and positioned them to take another step forward as we exit the NCAA Division I re-classification process.”

“There is no question that he has left a significant mark on North Alabama Athletics, and tennis throughout the Shoals,” Looney continued. “Brice and his Family have been tremendous ambassadors for UNA and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their passion and dedication to advancing the Lions.”

Bishop’s wife, Carol Franklin Bishop, is a former UNA cross country runner and is also a member of UNA’s Athletic Hall of Fame. Their three children were also student-athletes at UNA.

“I’m super excited for the future of UNA tennis,” Bishop said. “This is the perfect time to hand these teams to someone else. These are exciting times here at UNA, and I can’t wait to see where program goes from here.”

#Una#Una Director#Athletic Hall Of Fame#All American#Ncaa Division Ii#Division I#The Ncaa Division I#North Alabama Athletics
