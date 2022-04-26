ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Charles City, Eastern King and Queen, Gloucester, James City by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appanoose, Davis, Hamilton, Jasper, Lucas, Marion, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appanoose; Davis; Hamilton; Jasper; Lucas; Marion; Monroe; Polk; Story; Wapello; Warren; Wayne Gusty Winds Possible Early this Morning Brief surges of strong and gusty winds are possible early this morning across portions of central and southern Iowa, associated with dissipating showers. Sustained speeds may reach 30 mph, with gusts of 35 to 50 mph for short periods. These winds may occur seemingly out of nowhere, and not be associated with any precipitation.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for southeastern, northeastern and east central Oklahoma. Target Area: Cherokee; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Wagoner Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McIntosh, southeastern Mayes, eastern Wagoner, northwestern Cherokee, northwestern Pittsburg, southeastern Okmulgee, northern Muskogee and southeastern Okfuskee Counties through 345 AM CDT At 301 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles south of Sportsmen Acres Community to 2 miles south of Porter to 2 miles south of Yeager. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Tahlequah Wagoner... Henryetta Fort Gibson... Checotah Weleetka... Dewar Okay... Hulbert Porter... Oktaha Oaks... Taft Boynton... Grayson Council Hill... Hanna Rentiesville... Hoffman This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 235 and 267. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
York County, VA
County
Gloucester County, VA
City
Toano, VA
County
King And Queen County, VA
City
Norge, VA
City
West Point, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
County
Charles City County, VA
City
Charles City, VA
State
Virginia State
County
James City County, VA
County
New Kent County, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Johnson, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Johnson; Lafayette FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 230 AM CDT early this morning for A portion of west central Missouri, including the following counties, Cass, Jackson, Johnson MO and Lafayette. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL NEW YORK Relative humidity levels will drop between 15 to 25 percent this afternoon along with northwest winds gusting up to 15 mph, highest towards the Catskills. These very dry and windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread today across all of Central NY. The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No burn permits are issued.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATINGS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150, 151, 152, 153, and 154. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph gusting 25 to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Barnes, Cass, Western Walsh County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Western Walsh County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Polk, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, West Becker, West Marshall, and West Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Steele, Towner, Traill, and Western Walsh. * Through Sunday morning * WHEN...From Friday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#West Wind#Wind Gust#Croaker#Clay Bank
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 05:10:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The northern and eastern beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burt, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Burt; Dodge WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Burt and Dodge Counties. In Iowa, Monona County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cloud, Ottawa, Republic by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa; Republic WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Republic, Cloud and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore .Heavy rain on top of the existing snowpack may increase the rate of snowmelt. The resultant runoff may cause water levels in area rivers to increase and flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Minnesota, including the following areas, Southern Cook and Southern Lake. * WHEN...From this afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected today into Sunday, with most of the rain falling this afternoon into tonight. A continued melting snowpack will also contribute to the flooding threat. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Polk, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, West Becker, West Marshall, and West Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Steele, Towner, Traill, and Western Walsh. * Through Sunday morning * WHEN...From Friday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Deuel, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Deuel; Grant; Marshall; Roberts DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Roberts, Marshall, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Grant and Codington Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DEUEL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this fire weather watch. Target Area: Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN GILA COUNTY The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds, low relative humidity and very high fire danger, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills. * TIMING * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...Fuels are dry and fire danger is very high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chase, Harvey, Marion, McPherson, Reno by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chase; Harvey; Marion; McPherson; Reno WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...McPherson, Marion, Chase, Reno and Harvey Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured light weight objects and make driving difficult for high profile vehicles.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Schenectady, Northern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Northern Saratoga; Southern Saratoga; Western Rensselaer FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures 33 to 36 degrees will result in areas of frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Saratoga County and the Capital District. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Brule, Charles Mix, Douglas, Jerauld by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Charles Mix; Douglas; Jerauld WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Brule, Jerauld, Douglas, Charles Mix and Aurora Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cherokee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 421 AM CDT, Local law enforcement reported that excessive rainfall has led to flash flooding near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Shamrock Lane on the southwest side of Carthage, Missouri. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings Center Creek at Dogwood Road, Dry Fork at Pine Road and Fidelity Branch at County Road 130. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy