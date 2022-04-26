ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PICTURED: US Army soldier, 20, killed in car wreck during training in Washington state that injured two others, remembered for his 'laughter and the light he spread everywhere he went'

By Christina Coulter For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

A 20-year-old Army Motor Transport Operator in training was killed in a car wreck at the Yakima Training Center in Washington state Monday.

Private First Class Joseph A. Marquez, a native of Dover, Delaware, died during a training exercise, according to a 7th Infantry Division press release. He was a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Two other soldiers, who were not named, were injured and evacuated to Yakima Memorial Hospital - they have since been released.

A media spokesman for the 7th Division told DailyMail.com that Marquez had enlisted about a year ago, but declined to give more details since the investigation is ongoing.

It is unclear what type of vehicle killed Marquez and whether he was driving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11KHKR_0fKwrz2s00
Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, 20 (pictured), a native of Dover, Delaware, died during a training exercise at Yakima Training Center in Washington state on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejyBq_0fKwrz2s00
Army vehicles are pictured at Yakima Training Center earlier this week - it is unclear what type of vehicle killed Pfc. Joseph Marquez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oejw2_0fKwrz2s00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drNQd_0fKwrz2s00

'We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pfc. Marquez,' said Lt. Col. Michael Filanowski, commander of 8th Squadron, 1st Calvary Regiment, in a press release.

'Blackhawk Squadron sends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult time. '

Members of the 8th Squadron paid tribute to their fallen comrade on Facebook.

'It is with a very heavy heart and incredible sadness that the Blackhawk Squadron announces the passing of one of our own.'

'[Marquez] was pronounced dead on scene after a vehicle accident during a unit exercise at the Yakima Training Center on April 25.'

'PFC Marquez was known for his laughter and the light he spread everywhere he went. We knew him as a loving son and brother to his family, a faithful friend to his comrades and a loyal soldier to his nation.'

In 2021, 20 soldiers died in on-duty training accidents, according to the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center. Eleven of those were in aviation crashes and the remaining nine were on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4hw2_0fKwrz2s00
Army vehicles are pictured at Yakima Training Center - it is unclear what type of vehicle killed Pfc. Joseph Marquez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DbMa_0fKwrz2s00
Pictured is a mortar exercise conducted at the Yakima Training Center on April 23

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
