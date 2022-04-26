ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LaVine enters health protocols with Bulls trailing Bucks 3-1

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnWqU_0fKwrM3t00
1 of 2

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls might be without Zach LaVine when they try to avoid a playoff knockout by the Milwaukee Bucks after the two-time All-Star entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday.

The Bucks lead the first-round series 3-1 and will try to wrap up the series in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine wasn’t feeling great. Donovan was informed as the team was getting ready to practice that his player was entering protocols.

The Bucks won the past two games in Chicago by a combined 54 points, and the defending NBA champions did it without Khris Middleton, who is out with an left knee injury.

LaVine, meanwhile, has been in and out of the lineup for Chicago the past few months because of a sore left knee. Now, he’s in the health and safety protocols for the third time in a year: He tested positive for the coronavirus last April and again in December.

“We’ve kind of dealt with this all year long,” Donovan said. “Whether it’s been injury and/or COVID, we’ve had guys in and out. I think a lot of times our mentality has been next guy up. Guys have done a pretty good job handling that. Any time you lose a player like Zach LaVine, there’s no question it impacts your team just as Middleton impacts their team.”

The Bulls were 9-6 in games LaVine missed. Whether he plays or not, the Bucks insisted their approach won’t change.

“Obviously we’ve got to know our personnel, we’ve got to know who’s subbing in if Zach’s unable to go, what their tendencies are, what their strengths and weaknesses are, how they’re going to play as a team – my guess would be a little more ball movement, things of that nature,” Milwaukee guard Pat Connaughton said.

“But for us, we want to make sure we’re putting our best foot forward, we’re playing our best basketball, so the mentality can’t change whether Zach plays or doesn’t,” he said.

With guard Alex Caruso in concussion protocol after taking an inadvertent hit to the face from Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter on Sunday and point guard Lonzo Ball suffering a season-ending knee injury in January, the Bulls could be down three starters as they try to avoid elimination.

LaVine averaged 24.4 points during the regular season and made his second straight All-Star team. The eight-year veteran is averaging 19.3 points in his first playoff series.

“It’s frustrating,” said DeMar DeRozan, who talked to LaVine on Tuesday morning. “I can’t even imagine how he feels. But the most important part now is making sure he comes out of that thing feeling healthy.”

The Bulls finished sixth in the Eastern Conference at 46-36 after spending part of the season at the top. They made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and ended a run of four straight losing seasons.

___

AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Milwaukee contributed to this report.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Zach LaVine To The Spurs?

All-Star Dejounte Murray sent out a tweet (then deleted) a photo edit of Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine in a San Antonio Spurs jersey. The Bulls lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Look: Giannis Antetokounmpo takes his love of Oreos to the next level

Giannis Antetokounmpo is focused on trying to help the Milwaukee Bucks close out the Chicago Bulls, but the two-time MVP still has plenty of time for his favorite snack. Giannis loves Oreos. He has been open about this on more than one occasion. On Tuesday night, Antetokounmpo’s wife Mariah Riddlesprigger started recording an Instagram live video when her husband was meticulously loading several packages of Oreos into two enormous glass jars. She jokingly asked Giannis if he learned the move from “Keeping up with the Kardashians.”
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Health
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Health
City
Milwaukee, WI
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors plotting major lineup change for closeout game against Nuggets

After failing to sweep the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr appears to be ready to play the ace up his sleeve. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Warriors are leaning towards starting their modern-day “Death Lineup” against Denver in Game 5 of their first-round series. That lineup consists of Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green.
DENVER, CO
BET

Isiah Thomas Says There Needs To Be A ‘Rethinking’ Of Who The Top Players In The NBA Are

NBA legend Isiah Thomas is saying what many basketball fans may be thinking as the 2022 NBA Playoffs continue to unfold. With the Brooklyn Nets being swept by the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers not even making the playoffs, it’s understandable that the current prowess of Kevin Durant and LeBron James is being questioned. Appearing on NBA TV, the Hall of Famer who captained the Detroit Pistons in the 80s and 90s, noted that after the year’s playoffs and finals end, a conversation needs to be had.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Zach Lavine
NBC Sports

Kerr happy Boogie had 'great series' against Warriors

Just four years ago, DeMarcus Cousins was at the peak of his powers having made his fourth straight NBA All-Star Game. But a torn Achilles derailed Cousins' career, costing him a huge payday and sending him on a journey that has taken him to six different NBA teams -- including a stint with the Warriors -- since leaving the New Orleans Pelicans as a free agent after the 2017-18 season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Bulls starting Ayo Dosunmu for inactive Alex Caruso (concussion) on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu is starting in Wednesday's Game 5 lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Dosunmu will start at point guard after Alex Caruso was ruled out with a concussion. In a matchup against a Bucks' unit ranked a Milwaukee unit ranked first in defensive rating among current playoff teams, our models project Dosunmu to score 23.2 FanDuel points.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

3 early targets for Bulls in 2022 NBA free agency

The Chicago Bulls were eliminated in five games in their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Chicago had a solid offseason, but injuries kept them from reaching their full potential. It was still a successful season for the Bulls, as they made their first playoff appearance since 2017. While fans...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports#Ap#The Chicago Bulls#The Milwaukee Bucks#Covid
NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso out Game 5 vs. Bucks

The Chicago Bulls' path to becoming the 14th team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 playoff series deficit just grew thornier. Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) and Alex Caruso (concussion) are both officially out for Wednesday's win-or-go-home Game 5 against the Bucks in Milwaukee, the Bulls announced via the injury report.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst: Packers Trade up with Texans For 13th Overall Pick

NFL Draft day is here! The day all NFL fans have been waiting for all off-season is upon us. With this being said, Green Bay has specific priorities going into the Draft. Wide receiver being atop the list of needs for the 2022 NFL season. Ryan Wilson of NFL Network predicts that Green Bay get aggressive and goes after pick #13.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

873K+
Followers
425K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy