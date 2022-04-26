ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, CT

Thousands Of Dollars Raised For Family Of Girl Killed In Watertown Accident

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PI39_0fKwrIWz00
A GoFundMe set up to support the Kuslis family has received $10,291 of its $30,000 goal as of Tuesday, April 26. Photo Credit: GoFundMe "In loving memory of Sweet Angel Ellie Mae Kuslis"

Members of the community have donated thousands of dollars to support the family of a 4-year-old girl who died in an accident involving a farm tractor in northern Connecticut over the weekend.

Ellie Kuslis died in the incident on a Litchfield County field, located on Barnes Road in Watertown, on Saturday, April 23, the Watertown Police Department reported.

Police said Ellie became trapped under a slice seeder that was attached to a farm tractor. Authorities said the tractor, which was being operated by Ellie's father, was stationary when the incident happened, but the seeder remained engaged.

A GoFundMe set up to support the Kuslis family has received $10,291 of its $30,000 goal as of Tuesday, April 26.

“While nothing can ease the pain this family is going through right now, it is our hope that through the generosity of those lives Ellie has touched and the generosity of our community as a whole, we can provide this family with some kind of relief during this unimaginable time of need,” wrote Kelly Korngiebel-Early, the organizer of the GoFundMe. “We are so grateful for your continued prayers and emotional support for the Kuslis family.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Police Identify 4-Year-Old Girl Who Died In Watertown Farm Tractor Accident

Police have identified a 4-year-old girl who died after becoming trapped under a slice seeder that was attached to a farm tractor in Connecticut. Ellie Kuslis was identified as the child who died in the incident on a Litchfield County field, located on Barnes Road in Watertown, on Saturday, April 23, according to the Watertown Police Department.
CBS Philly

Family Of Mother Whose Husband, 3 Sons Killed In Kensington House Fire Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning. Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive. Yasmin’s family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her. “I want to say thanks for all the people calling,” Edgar Pedraza said. Pedraza was overcome with emotion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, CT
Accidents
Litchfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
County
Litchfield County, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Watertown, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Watertown, CT
Daily Voice

Motorcycle Reportedly 'Split In Two' In I-84 Vernon Crash

Multiple agencies responded to a crash in Connecticut after a caller reported that a motorcycle had "split in two." Authorities responded at about 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, to a crash that happened in Tolland County on I-84 westbound near Exit 67 in Vernon, according to the Town of Vernon Fire Department.
VERNON, CT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Dies In Central PA Crash: State Police

A 21-year-old man has died following a crash along Route 283 on Saturday, Apr. 23, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The crash happened when a 2020 Toyota Camry left the roadway, crossed a grassy median, and struck a pole along RT 283 eastbound near mile marker 4.2 in Londonderry Township just after 6 a.m., police detailed in the release.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Four Riders Hurt In Back-To-Back PA Crash Involving Up To 15 Motorcycles, BMW, State Police Say

Four riders were hospitalized following a back-to-back crash in Pennsylvania that involved up to 15 motorcycles and a BMW, state police confirmed. Officers responding to the crash report on Route 22 eastbound near milepost 236.5 in Hanover Township, Northampton County found between 10 and 15 motorcycles lying on the highway with traffic at a halt just after 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said in a Wednesday release.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
261K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy