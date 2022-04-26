ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB teams allowed to carry 14 pitchers through May 29

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players’ association are allowing teams to have an additional pitcher for most of May.

MLB and the union said Tuesday that teams may carry as many as 14 pitchers from May 2-29, a change the league said was “for player health purposes.”

The sides had said March 31 that a 13-pitcher limit would be enforced starting May 2. Teams and the union announced then that the active roster limit would be 28 from opening day on April 7 through May 1, then revert to 26 on May 2. The larger size during the initial weeks was in response to the shortened spring training that followed the lockout.

