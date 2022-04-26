ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County officially hires Raul Pino as new health services director

By Amanda Dukes
WESH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County has officially hired Dr. Raul Pino as the new director of health services. Pino gained prominence over the last few years as he regularly appeared alongside Orange County's Mayor Jerry Demings to provide COVID-19 updates. Pino headed the Florida Health Department in...

www.wesh.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Clackamas Review

Letter: Paul Savas has grasp of issues like job growth, safety

Carey Campbell: My vote is for reelection of commissioner to the Clackamas County BoardLike other voters I've received a lot of political flyers. One stands out in my mind — the information about Paul Savas, who's running for reelection to the Clackamas County Board. I like the idea that "experience matters." I've checked out the other candidates and find nothing that would qualify any of them to be a county commissioner. How are they going to fight the proposed tolling on I-205? Are they equipped to stop the spread of Portland violence into our county? None of them appear to have the background to solve the challenges we have, whether it's the homeless, growing good jobs or managing public safety. I think that Savas has handled all of these issues well. I hope you will agree that Savas has a long public record of getting things done and deserves our vote to keep the county on the right track. Vote for Paul Savas! Carey Campbell is a resident of Oak Grove. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Demings

Comments / 0

Community Policy