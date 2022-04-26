Orange County officially hires Raul Pino as new health services director

Carey Campbell: My vote is for reelection of commissioner to the Clackamas County BoardLike other voters I've received a lot of political flyers. One stands out in my mind — the information about Paul Savas, who's running for reelection to the Clackamas County Board. I like the idea that "experience matters." I've checked out the other candidates and find nothing that would qualify any of them to be a county commissioner. How are they going to fight the proposed tolling on I-205? Are they equipped to stop the spread of Portland violence into our county? None of them appear to have the background to solve the challenges we have, whether it's the homeless, growing good jobs or managing public safety. I think that Savas has handled all of these issues well. I hope you will agree that Savas has a long public record of getting things done and deserves our vote to keep the county on the right track. Vote for Paul Savas! Carey Campbell is a resident of Oak Grove. {loadposition sub-article-01}

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 54 MINUTES AGO