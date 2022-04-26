Panama City receiving $170,000 from an opioid settlement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Panama City commissioners voted to accept a portion of the statewide opioid settlement.

Florida sued three different pharmacy corporations, CVS, Allergan and Teva for over-distributing opioids. The total settlement is more than $813 million.

Panama City will receive around $170,000. The money will be paid out to the city over an 18-year period.

CVS wil pay more than $100,000 to Panama City, Teva will pay $41,000 and Allergan owes $28,000.

“The opioid situation is an expensive issue for law enforcement,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “Narcan is expensive. And so with the number of cases that we’ve had here just in our small area, the amount of money that we’re getting will help offset that.”

