ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Andrew Woolfolk, saxophonist for Earth, Wind & Fire, dies at 71

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=077kD1_0fKwoSii00

April 26 (UPI) -- Andrew Woolfolk, a longtime saxophonist for Earth, Wind & Fire, has died at age 71.

Woolfolk, whose saxophone playing moved people to the dance floor in songs like "September," died on Sunday after a six-year illness, the lead singer and his friend, Philip Bailey confirmed in an Instagram post.

"I met him in high school, and we quickly became friends and band mates. Andrew Paul Woolfolk was his name. We lost him today," Bailey said in the post. "Great memories. Great Talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick witted. And always styling...I'll see you on the other side, my friend."

Along with "September," Woolfolk also contributed to other big hits for the band, such as "Boogie Wonderland," "Let's Groove," "That's the Way of the World," and "Shining Star."

Woolfolk joined the band in the early 1970s, a member roster shows.

Bailey wrote in the 2014 memoir, Shining Star: Braving the Elements of Earth, Wind & Fire that he called Woolfolk, who was studying music in New York, and asked him to join the band, and once he joined, he became known as one of the "original nine."

Woolfolk was also known for his charisma and incredible sax solos as he toured with the band.

Bailey wrote in his memoir that Woolfolk was also a "jolly prankster," who "might fill your hotel room trash can with hot water and balance it atop your bedroom door, just waiting for you to return late at night."

Woolfolk officially played the sax for Earth, Wind & Fire, as well as flute and percussion, on and off until 1993, including being on-hand to play with the band when it reunited in 1987 from a hiatus after the release of its Electric Universe album in 1983.

After leaving the band, Woolfolk collaborated with Phil Collins, to perform on Collins' album, Dance Into the Light, and to appear on a live recording of Collins at the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Woolfolk was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, along with fellow original Earth, Wind & Fire bandmates. At the induction ceremony, he appeared in a bright red suit jacket and performed a sax solo of "Shining Star."

"2000 Inductee Andrew Woolfolk's expressive saxophone playing was a key contribution to the boldly experimental sound of Earth, Wind & Fire," the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said in a tribute to him posted to its Facebook page. "The band forever changed the face of rock & roll, bringing together thrilling music with uplifting messages of Black pride and spiritual unity."

Comments / 19

Grafton Gray
3d ago

EARTH, WIND AND FIRE gave the world a Plethora of upbeat Grooves and Positive Messages and NOT ONE TIME did they ever have to call a Female out of her name or advocate KILLING SOMEONE !!! I pray that One Day the Musical Pendulum swings back to the era When MUSIC WAS MUSIC !!!

Reply(1)
11
sweet~pea
3d ago

No no no no! Nooo 🥺 not omg heartbreaking 💔 devastating news.. such talent. Thank you for the many memories of the music they played, the dancing we did to it such great music!! You are truly beautiful and may you play beautiful music in the heavens 🕊🙏🏽 🕊🥀. Be at peace 🌏 🌬 🔥 ✨✊🏽

Reply
2
Related
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC
Ultimate Unexplained

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Woolfolk
Person
Andrew Paul
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Philip Bailey
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Kickin Country 100.5

Whatever Happened To Country Music Superstar Barbara Mandrell?

She won too many awards to mention here. Seriously, it would take up a lot more space than we have. But to kind of give you an idea, the awards had titles like "Most Promising Female Vocalist", "Top Female Vocalist", Favorite Country Female Artist", "Instrumentalist Of The Year", "Comedian Of The Year", "Single Of The Year", "Entertainer Of The Year" and "Country Music Hall Of Fame".
MUSIC
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
DoYouRemember?

Battling Brain Tumor, Wendi Lou Lee From ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Stayed Strong With Faith

Little House on the Prairie boasted as wide a cast of child actors as adult stars. One of the former group was Wendi Lou Lee who, with her twin sister Brenda, played baby Grace Ingalls in her younger years. She has recently added her voice to the testimonies about working with Michael Landon and shared the important role faith has played in her life – especially after a dire health battle.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Montreux Jazz Festival#Earth Wind Fire#Instagram A#Philipbaileyewf
Hello Magazine

Al Roker seeks advice as son Nick embarks on big transition

Big changes are coming for Al Roker and his family, and the Today Show host is trying to figure out just how to best prepare himself for it. It comes as no surprise to fans of the star that he has an extremely tight knit family, which includes his wife Deborah Roberts, who works for ABC as a television journalist, plus their children Leila, 23, and Nicholas, 19. He has another daughter, Courtney, 25, with ex-wife Alice Bell.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Deadline

Kathryn Hays Dies: Longtime ‘As The World Turns’, ‘Star Trek’ Actress Was 87

Click here to read the full article. Kathryn Hays, who in 1972 started playing the trouble-making homewrecker Kim Sullivan in As the World Turns and by the soap’s cancelation in 2010 had aged with her character to become the beloved matriarch Kim Hughes, died March 25 in Fairfield, CT. She was 87. Her death was announced today in the Connecticut Post. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In addition to her long-running role on As the World Turns — with her 38-year-stint, she was the fourth-longest-serving cast member when the series went off the air — Hays is remembered by fans...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Popculture

'The Price Is Right': George Gray Offers Health Update Two Years After Heart Attacks (Exclusive)

The Price Is Right announcer George Gray seems to be in tip-top shape, which fans are relieved to hear after he suffered three heart attacks in early 2020. Gray is back on the beloved CBS game show and is even traveling the U.S. to meet fans in person for the Come on Down Tour, which gives fans a chance to meet Gray and play downsized versions of beloved games. PopCulture talked with Gray during Friday's tour stop in Nashville — which happened to be just days after the two-year anniversary of his April 20, 2020, health scare — and he told us he's doing fantastic.
TV & VIDEOS
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd is nine minutes in length, but endless in its cultural and musical impact. The song was first released in 1973 as the closing track on the band’s debut album Lynyrd Skynyrd (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd). The lyrics carry the emotional depth that Lynyrd Skynyrd is known for, capturing both the liberation and loneliness of freedom. Although the words end around the five-minute mark, the song continues for four more minutes with one of the most notable guitar passages in rock history. In Lynyrd Skynyrd’s massive discography, “Free Bird” marks one of their greatest musical achievements.
MUSIC
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
345K+
Followers
55K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy