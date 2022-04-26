ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Berserk Fan Art Imagines How Series Would Continue After Finale

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of Berserk is easily one of the darkest, bloody franchises within the world of anime, and it has remained a fan-favorite since first debuting in the 1980s. With the loss of creator Kentaro Miura last year, the future of the manga is up in the air, though one fan...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Gives Anya Hilarious New Look

One Spy x Family cosplay has put an unexpected new look on Anya Forger! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series had one of the most anticipated anime adaptation debuts leading into the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and it's with good reason as the manga had introduced fans to the new kind of family dynamic from its unique central trio. Making a family out of a secret spy, assassin, and a telepathic child, all three of them are trying their best to live a happy family life while trying to keep all of their respective secrets still hidden from one another in the process.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Trailer Previews Ultra God Mission 2: Watch

The Ultra God Mission sees heroes and villains from Dragon Ball's past returning to life as a new tournament arc takes place within the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, a new trailer has arrived that gets anime fans up to speed and hints at some upcoming fights and characters that might be featured in the current storylines that have seen the Z-Fighters attempting to navigate a battlefield that was assembled by a rogue Kaioshin with an army of masked fighters aligned to her cause.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Examines Deku's Entire Life

My Hero Academia is set to put Deku through the wringer in the upcoming sixth season of its anime adaptation, with the episodes landing in the fall looking to adapt the story of the War Arc, that will see the heroes of UA Academy facing off against the forces of the Paranormal Liberation Front. Now, one cosplayer has decided to not just bring Midoriya to life once again, but take the opportunity to portray some of the many looks that the inheritor of One For All has displayed over the series that sprung from the mind of Kohei Horikoshi.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Legendary Hero Is Dead Is Getting an Anime

Manga remains one of the premier spots for the medium of anime to grab its stories from, with light novels and original stories also helping bolster the number of series that take on the medium. Now, it seems that a major manga series is set to get a new anime adaptation next year in The Legendary Hero Is Dead, a manga that follows a farmer that hoped to be a hero and had his wish granted thanks to a serious monkey's paw situation.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kentaro Miura
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Shares Ash and Greninja's Reunion

Pokemon Journeys hasn't just introduced plenty of new characters that hail from the Galar Region, alongside countless new Pokemon that arrived via Sword & Shield, it has seen plenty of reunions via the return of characters from the anime's past, as well as returning pocket monsters. Now, the latest episode of the series didn't just showcase the return of Ash's Greninja, but a reunion between the current champion of the Alola Region and one of the most powerful Pokemon that Ash had in his roster to date. Needless to say, Journeys had plenty of story to tell in its latest installment.
COMICS
ComicBook

Halloween Ends Footage Reveals First Look at the End of the Horror Franchise

Universal Pictures wrapped things up at CinemaCon this year and in keeping with that theme offered a first look at Halloween Ends, the next film in the series and the conclusion of the story that started with 2018's revival of the slasher franchise. Star Jamie Lee Curtis was on hand to talk up the movie and introduce the footage, telling attendees: "It's gonna f-ck you up." ComicBook.com's Cam Bonomolo was on hand for the event and saw the first footage from the David Gordon Green-directed follow-up. Though the trailer is mostly made up of footage from the other films there is one major scene that's new. The footage begins:
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Young Animal#Casca
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Addresses Yellowjackets Baby-Eating Fan Theory

With Showtime delivering audiences episodes of Yellowjackets one week at a time, fans were allowed to speculate and theorize about all of the possible explanations for mysterious plot points over the course of its debut season, but one theory that even star Christina Ricci herself had to set straight is that young characters stranded in the remote wilderness didn't resort to eating a baby. Whether or not Ricci was given a complete breakdown of the trajectory of the rest of the series is unclear, though that one plot point is something she was happy to clarify not just for herself, but also for viewers.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four Reboot Loses Spider-Man Director

One of the most anticipated films in the upcoming Marvel Studios slate has lost its director. Following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Disney has been preparing to reboot the iconic Fantastic Four characters in a new movie from Marvel Studios, finally bringing them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts, who has directed all three of the Tom Holland Spider-Man films, was announced as the director for Fantastic Four a while back. He's now stepping away from the project entirely.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of Prime Video's Best Shows Is Back For a New Season

One of Amazon Prime Video's most beloved series has returned for a second season. On Friday, the streaming service dropped the second season of Undone, three years after the dramedy series first debuted. The show, which utilizes rotoscoping techniques to create its animation, explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma (Rosa Salazar). After getting into a nearly fatal car accident, Alma discovers she has a new relationship with time and uses this ability to find out the truth about her father's death. The series, which is co-created by Bojack Horseman alums Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg, is poised to deal even more with the multiverse — and with the history of Alma's family — in Season 2.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Arts
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reveals the First DC Comics Character He Would Do if He Took Over Their Movie Universe

If you have a blank slate to establish an entire cinematic franchise featuring beloved characters, the first entry in such a series brings with it a lot of expectations and weight, with filmmaker Kevin Smith recently noting that, were he to be given the opportunity to develop a DC Comics cinematic franchise, there wouldn't be a question about kicking off the series with a Superman film. Smith detailed how Superman was the seminal superhero that would serve as the crux that an entire franchise would hinge upon, setting the standard of what the entire franchise would have to live up to.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Marvels: Captain Marvel Sequel Delayed to Summer 2023

In a surprise Friday afternoon news drop, Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company have announced a change to their 2023 release calendar, revealing that The Marvels has been delayed five months. The sequel to Captain Marvel, which will feature a few other Marvel heroes as well such as Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, was previously scheduled to arrive on February 17, 2023 and has now moved back to July 28, 2023. It wasn't the only Marvel movie to get a readjustment in release as the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has moved up from July 28, 2023 to February 12, 2023, meaning the two films just swapped release dates.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: New Details Surface at CinemaCon

Warner Bros. revealed new footage and details about the upcoming DC Comics superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom during the studio's presentation panel at CinemaCon on Tuesday night. ComicBook.com was in attendance to see the film's sizzle reel firsthand. Star Jason Momoa, who plays hero Arthur Curry, spoke about how personal his role as the King of Atlantis has become. He also teased adventures to new locations in DC's underwater world. "I have so much invested into it," Momoa said. "I love this character and what he represents. We wanted to visit all these new different kingdoms and meet all these interesting, new, different characters."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Taika Waititi Stealing Sam Neill's Grapes Goes Viral

There's a hilarious battle of famous New Zealanders today on social media! Taika Waititi, the actor and director best known for helming Thor: Ragnarok and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, found himself stealing some grapes from iconic actor Sam Neill, who will soon be reprising his Jurassic Park role as Alan Grant in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. Waititi has been having some fun on social media this week, and we can't get enough.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Director Sam Raimi Looks Back on Internet Backlash to Peter's Organic Web Shooters

Sam Raimi's contributions to the world of superhero movies are back into the spotlight, with the director returning to that world with next month's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Raimi first entered the Marvel universe with 2002's Spider-Man, the blockbuster film that made Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) into a global phenomenon. The film was praised for a number of aesthetic and narrative reasons — but apparently, one was met with vitriol from fans. In a recent oral history with Variety, Raimi and screenwriter David Koepp spoke about the decision to keep Peter's web-shooters organic, a decision that initially spun out of James Cameron's script for the film. As the report reveals, after the web-shooter detail was initially leaked on message boards, it was not well received by fans.
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Multiverse Blackest Night Atrocitus Build-A-Wave Figure Pre-Order Details

McFarlane Toys' latest DC Multiverse Build-A-Wave collection of 7-inch scale figures is inspired by the 2009 Blackest Night crossover storyline from Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis. In Wave 8 you'll need to collect Deathstorm, Green Lantern Kyle Rayner, Black Lantern Superman, and Black Lantern Batman in order to have enough pieces to build an oversized Red Lantern Atrocitus figure.
COMICS
ComicBook

Anastyr Brings Side-Scrolling, Beat-Em-Up Action to Tabletop

Anastyr recreates the fun beat-em-up side-scrolling gameplay found in classic video games like Golden Axe and Final Fight to the tabletop. The new board game by Mythic Games launched on Kickstarter earlier this month and has already raised over $500,000, with a planned fulfillment date of next summer. The characters and creatures of Anastyr were designed by artist Paolo Parente, an artist and game designer with credits working on art for Magic: The Gathering and Dark Horse Comics. Like other tabletop games published by Mythic Games, Anastyr features large, highly detailed miniatures and complex gameplay. However, the gameplay in Anastyr is focused primarily on taming monsters to use as mounts and building epic combos to defeat your foes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Disney Releases 2022-2023 Movie Slate Image

Disney revealed its full movie slate for both 2022 and 2023 during a presentation at CinemaCon on Wednesday. Producer Jon Landau ran through the entire lineup, starting off with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (slated to premiere on May 6) followed by Lightyear (June 17), The Bob's Burgers Movie (May 27), Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8), The Banshees of Inisherin (Oct. 21), a re-release of Avatar (Sept. 24), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11), Amsterdam (Nov. 4), The Menu (Nov. 18), Strange World (Nov. 23), Avatar: The Way of Water (Dec. 16), The Marvels (Feb. 17, 2023), The Haunted Mansion (March 10, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023), Indiana Jones (June 30, 2023), The Little Mermaid (May 26, 2023) and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (July 28, 2023). Stay tuned for more information on the releases of all the films as they become available!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy