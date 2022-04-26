ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

General Hospital fans slam Alexis Davis’ ‘odd’ recasting and beg original star to ‘hurry up and come back’

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

GENERAL Hospital fans have slammed the show for its “odd” choice to recast longtime character Alexis Davis with a new actress.

In Tuesday’s episode, original star Nancy Lee Grahn, who has played the role for over 25 years, was replaced by Stephanie Erb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtGQF_0fKwnzcM00
Stephanie Erb is temporarily taking over the role of Alexis Davis on General Hospital Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWhuH_0fKwnzcM00
She's replacing original star Nancy Lee Grahn for a bit while the actress recovers from back surgery Credit: Getty

Fans took to social media to share how “shocked” they were to turn on General Hospital to see that the fan-favorite character was all of a sudden being portrayed by a new star.

Nancy, who turns 66 on Thursday, has been starring as Alexis Davis since 1996, but the role has been temporarily taken over by a new actress, Stephanie.

The Sun previously shared that the recasting was done after Nancy had to take a bit of time off from work due to having back surgery.

As not all viewers knew this change was coming, they noted how surprised to learn about it while watching the new episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFAlU_0fKwnzcM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKQYq_0fKwnzcM00

One fan wrote: “This Alexis recast shocked me!”

Another confused user asked: “Who is this Alexis, she's really looking and sounding different today.

“Where's Nancy Lee Grahn at?”

Many blasted the decision to recast as “odd” and said they wished General Hospital had just waited until Nancy could return.

“No offense to tempAlexis, but I wish they would have postponed these Alexis/Harmony scenes until @NancyLeeGrahn is back,” wrote one upset fan.

They added: “I hope you feel better soon NLG.”

Another wrote: “Dang that women is playing Alexis? I’m sorry but bring @NancyLeeGrahn back fast, some roles just can’t be recasted.”

A third tweeted: “That’s not Alexis!!!! @NancyLeeGrahn get better soon and come back!!!”

Others said they understood the predicament that all invovled were in and wished nothing but the best for both Nancy and her temp replacement, Stephanie.

“Hope Nancy makes a full recovery, i know what it's like dealing with a bad back,” one fan wrote. “New Alexis seems pretty okay though.”

A second said: “I find it Sad that #GH fans are having issues of the Temp Alexis finding out about Harmony & Neil.

“Nancy had surgery and it takes time to recover and #GH just cant reschedule anything they want.

“And stop crapping on Stephanie Erb for taking a job & filling in.”

A third echoed that sentiment and begged other fans: “Give Stephanie a chance as the temporary Alexis. Nancy will be back soon.”

An official date for when Nancy will return to General Hospital as Alexis has not yet been revealed.

Though, she told fans in late March, after having the surgery, that she was going to be “off for another week,” which would make it “2 1/2 in all.”

She revealed to fans on Facebook in early March that she had “been working- ish for the last few months” and just as she’d started to do so every day, she learned she needed “minor outpatient surgeries.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394BOt_0fKwnzcM00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FVfE_0fKwnzcM00

Nancy explained that she needed the operations for “a stubborn benign thing that decided to park itself on a nerve in my back.”

Toward the end of her post, she thanked General Hospital’s “wonderful” producers for “graciously navigating around it,” which fans later learned involved the Stephanie temporarily replacing her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bxuno_0fKwnzcM00
Nancy has been starring as Alexis Davis since 1996 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWPLq_0fKwnzcM00
Stephanie, who has held roles on various soap operas, will just be taking over as the character for a short while, until Nancy is back Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Tristan Rogers Reveals Why, in All These Years, Robert and Laura Never Became a Couple

Daytime Emmy award-winning actor opens up about his character’s Port Charles first love interest. General Hospital vet Tristan Rogers (Robert) recently sat down with his co-star Maurice Benard (Sonny) for a “different” State of Mind interview, more storytelling, “more of a fun” discussion. And boy did we learn some neat facts along the way…
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Lee Grahn
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Chris Wallace asks William Shatner "are you embarrassed?" for having a show on RT America

“You have a TV series called I Don’t Understand, and it runs on RT America,” Wallace asked Shatner on CNN+'s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, according to Mediaite. “No it doesn’t,” Shatner responded, pointing out the show was made for Ora TV. But Ora TV signed a deal to bring it to RT America. So Shatner compared RT America to the BBC. “Russian television is not the BBC," said Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beg#Nlg
The Independent

Mark Wahlberg says he’s had to switch churches because he kept getting pitched movies

Mark Wahlberg revealed that he’s had to switch churches multiple times because he kept getting pitched movie ideas.The Uncharted actor, who is catholic, opened up about the many occasions members of his congregation would present him with movie proposals.“I would literally move around from church to church because I would get pitched a lot,” he told Insider.He added: “I’m not at church looking to find material. I’m trying to find some peace and quiet to be able to worship.”Yet it was a priest who provided the inspiration for his latest film Father Stu – released in cinemas today (13...
RELIGION
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
General Hospital
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

‘Letter’ Have It: Why General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Is Urging Fans to Write to Vanessa Marcil

You and he want the same thing, he reckons. But there’s a very good reason why it may be so hard to get it. Sometimes all it takes is a little bit of encouragement. So Maurice Benard theorized on April 24 when he spoke with his followers about why longtime General Hospital leading lady Vanessa Marcil had yet to appear as a guest on his mental-health vlog State of Mind.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

The Nelle and Willow Twist Was No Surprise to Most General Hospital Viewers — But Esme Not Being Pregnant Was a Huge Relief

General Hospital continued to advance stories that require the viewers to suspend common sense and not ask questions, but questioning their shows is what soap fans do best! Liz’s story has become maddening, the twin twist still has aspects that don’t add up, but fortunately, we got a mostly sex-tape-free week. Let’s dive into what went down in Port Charles.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

"90 Day Fiancé" star Anny Francisco announces death of 7-month-old baby

Anny Francisco, who appeared on the the hit reality show "90 Day Fiancé" with her husband, Robert Springs, has announced their 7-month-old baby has died. "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family... life is so hard and difficult," Francisco wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter... his heart couldn't take it... my heart is broken it's a big pain...so difficult."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

After an Emotional Day, Chad Duell’s General Hospital Family Reaches Out to Show Their Support

We can all use a hug sometimes. The Corinthos family has been through the ringer lately over on General Hospital. Secrets, lies, betrayals, sons turning on their fathers, relationships shattered — all of that takes a toll! It’s not just the characters, though, who feel these things, but also the actors who have to deliver emotionally heavy performances day in and day out.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
409K+
Followers
21K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy