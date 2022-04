SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms will be in the forecast Saturday night. Initially, the day will start with light to moderate showers with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A cold front will approach from the west and become the focal point for convection. A line of storms will develop to the west and work across Michiana around sunset. The greatest chance of severe weather will be between 7pm and 10pm. Straight-line winds will be the primary hazard during this time period. Rainfall totals on Saturday will range between 0.50″ and 1.00″ under any thunderstorm. Conditions will improve quickly Sunday morning with mostly sunny skies and the upper 60s in the forecast. All of next week will feature highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

