Baby fox rescued from window well of Colorado home

April 26 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Colorado rescued a baby fox found trapped in a home's window well.

Greenwood Village said in a Twitter post that Animal Control officer Meg Stahl, of the Greenwood Village Police Department, responded to a home Tuesday morning on a report of a baby fox in distress.

Stahl arrived to find the baby fox was trapped in a window well.

"Luckily, she got there in time, as there were two hawks eagerly observing this little guy. He was released and ran joyfully to join his family nearby," the village tweeted.