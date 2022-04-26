ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Baby fox rescued from window well of Colorado home

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDAi9_0fKwkPDN00

April 26 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Colorado rescued a baby fox found trapped in a home's window well.

Greenwood Village said in a Twitter post that Animal Control officer Meg Stahl, of the Greenwood Village Police Department, responded to a home Tuesday morning on a report of a baby fox in distress.

Stahl arrived to find the baby fox was trapped in a window well.

"Luckily, she got there in time, as there were two hawks eagerly observing this little guy. He was released and ran joyfully to join his family nearby," the village tweeted.

Comments / 2

Related
UPI News

Hospital workers in Texas rescue baby raccoons next to storm drain

April 25 (UPI) -- Workers at a Texas hospital came to the rescue of six baby raccoons believed to have been washed out of a storm drain by recent rains. AdventHealth Central Texas said staff at the Killeen hospital were alerted to the baby raccoons located just a few feet away from a storm drain outside the hospital Monday morning.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Denver

1-Year-Old Colorado Girl Dies After Parents Allegedly Used, Sold Fentanyl In Their Home

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney for Broomfield and Adams counties Brian Mason says the biggest threat to his community right now is the drug fentanyl. (credit: CBS) “Fentanyl is the most lethal drug on the streets right now,” he says. “It’s one of the most lethal drugs that we have ever seen in our history.” Thursday was another reminder of just how much tragedy it can bring a family. Parents Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias were in an Adams County courtroom charged with fentanyl-related crimes and causing the death of their 1-year-old daughter. (credit: Brighton Police) According to the district attorney, the toddler died...
BRIGHTON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Animals#Twitter#Animal Control#Gvpd Animal
OutThere Colorado

Ranger finds poop bag every 466 feet (or 2.5 minutes of hiking) on Colorado trail + a poop bag tip

A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace. The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
106.9 KROC

Have You Ever Seen this Creature Roaming Rochester Streets?

I like to think I'm pretty well-versed in the animals and plants that you can find around Minnesota. I went to a high school my junior and senior year that focused a lot on that kind of stuff. And yet I was still shocked when my husband sent me the picture above the other day from outside our Rochester apartment.
ROCHESTER, MN
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
345K+
Followers
55K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy