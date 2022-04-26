Looking for some Saturday entertainment? Vine Street Market in O’Fallon has you covered

When Vine Street Market kicks off its fourth season Saturday, May 14, the growth of the acclaimed farmers’ market will be evident, and the city’s continuing downtown revitalization will be on display too.

The Vine Street Market will run from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from May 14 through Oct. 15 at the O’Fallon Station. Opening day coincides with the first annual Founders’ Day celebration planned by the O’Fallon Historical Society and Downtown District merchants.

Loyal, enthusiastic customers who have supported the market through the ups and downs of the public health emergency restrictions and ongoing coronavirus woes the past two seasons will see exciting new plans come into fruition.

Vine Street Market Coordinator Sarah Burton, also the downtown district coordinator, is thrilled about the expansion and the market’s wider footprint. More seating, activities, two new tents, and food trucks are planned.

“Without a doubt, the Downtown District will be the place to be on Saturday mornings,” she said. “We are excited for the 2022 market season and have several new additions in the works,” Burton said.

A survey last fall confirmed the community wanted more activities, especially for children, she said.

“The focus will continue to be on local food and creating a space that the entire community can enjoy on Saturday mornings,” Burton said.

As an example of its popularity, the market attracted 94 applications from potential vendors, according to Andrew Dallner, director of parks and recreation.

“Applications for the season closed on April 1, and we received them from 91 vendors, including food trucks — the most the market has ever had,” Dallner said.

Burton said they accepted 60. They must come from a 100-mile radius and no resale items are allowed.

“There are many returning, but there are new ones too,” she said. “We’ve increased the variety and there are more produce vendors.”

“We are focused on local. We try to make it so that is the best quality. It’s really a great collaboration,” she said.

Because of the market’s success, expansion plans have been put into motion. Vendors will set up in the side street on the north side of the Chamber building that will now be closed to traffic. Music performers will move from the patio to the closed street.

Additional seating will be available — including more tables — and picnic tables will be in the back. For food truck customers, seating in back and on the patio will accommodate those who want to sit down to eat.

An exciting program to help children eat more produce — and learn to love it, called the POP Club — is ready to go. It stands for Power of Produce and is a project of the Farmers Market Coalition.

“This is geared toward providing educational activities for children,” Dallner said.

Burton said those taking part will receive a $2 token to use for fruits and vegetables from any participating vendor on hand.

“It’s a free program for kids, geared for 3- to 12-year-olds,” she said. “They can save POP bucks to spend, too.”

Another initiative, the “Two-Bite Club,” is available once a month from participating vendors. Children take “two bites” of a fruit or vegetable and receive a special pin. If they get all six, they will be eligible for prizes.

What else will Vine Street Market have in story?

In addition, there will be demonstrations in The Vine Tent, and free yoga at 8 a.m. every Saturday from Moonbird Yoga.

The Vine is a new attraction focusing on weekly demonstrations and activities for the community, and is booked for the season, Dallner said.

Burton said the Artists Guild of Southern Illinois will host cooking demonstrations and art demonstrations in the tent. A knife sharpener will be available too.

Patrons also can donate to the O’Fallon Community Food Pantry every second Saturday.

And Carriel Junior High School science students will be back by popular demand to sell their herbs and plants they grow outside on school grounds.

In addition to the seasonal schedule, the market takes part in special events at other times and has been open on certain Saturdays this winter/early spring in a smaller version called Micro Market. The last one will take place from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 30, at the O’Fallon Station .

Also on Saturday, Furchild will be hosting a Dog Days event beginning at 10 a.m.

Growth Exceeded Expectations

In four years, O’Fallon Station and Vine Street Market has attracted attention across the state because of its success. Last fall, it was honored with the Most Engaged Community Partner Award from the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

The website contest, called “Silver Lining Stories,” stated:

“Vine Street Market at O’Fallon Station is one of the largest farmer’s markets in southwest Illinois. Folks from neighboring counties and communities look forward to vending at the market, and shopping at the market each Saturday. During the pandemic, Vine Street Market changed their model to a drive-thru approach and continued it for weeks. They even expanded to a Tuesday night drive-thru, which people really responded to.”

In November 2019, O’Fallon received a regional award that recognized the cooperative efforts in revitalizing and transforming the downtown business district into a hub of community activity and commerce.

The East-West Gateway Council of Governments presented one of its Outstanding Local Government Achievement (OLGA) Awards to the city, O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce and O’Fallon Downtown.

Representatives from the three civic endeavors received the Exemplary Collaboration, Partnership or Regional Initiative Award, which was given for the partnership the city, chamber and local businesses formed that has made downtown a destination.

“The coordinated approach from planning to action steps makes downtown’s resurgence from forgotten commercial corridor to a bustling hub energy and source of community pride a truly remarkable accomplishment,” East-West Gateway stated.

‘O’Fallon’s downtown is really special’

Each year, the outstanding local government achievement awards honor the extraordinary work of individuals, municipal and county governments/departments, special purpose districts and public educational institutions in the city of St. Louis and Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties in Missouri and Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair counties in Illinois.

“ O’Fallon’s downtown is really special , and it continues to get better and better,” Mayor Herb Roach said. “We must thank the residents of O’Fallon for supporting their downtown. The city’s downtown area has been transformed into a flourishing hub of community activity and commerce. It shows people working together for the betterment of the city.”

Burton, hired initially as the city’s horticulturist, spearheaded the market creation, and the department of parks and recreation oversees the O’Fallon Station.

Walter Denton, city administrator, and Grant Litteken, assistant city administrator, serve as the city’s liaisons to the downtown committee. They helped revamp the branding, marketing and online presence for the area, with the help of marketing firm Atomic Dust.

Chamber Executive Director Debbie Arell-Martinez attends the downtown business meetings, which include leaders who are merchants active in plans for special events. Jon Greenstreet, owner of Bike Surgeon, is the chair and Brian Keller, the O’Fallon Historical Society president , is the group secretary and promotes the events on social media.

Downtown revitalization plan

Several years ago, the three groups banded together to create a coordinated strategy to revitalize downtown O’Fallon, after years of little attention and investment.

Key initiatives included the city commissioning a downtown action plan and established a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district for the area.

Then, through the Destination O’Fallon economic development project, O’Fallon Station was constructed. The $1.5 million pavilion and gathering space was designed to hold events throughout the year, and opened during the 2018 holiday season, but officially was ready in spring 2019.

The city added more than 125 paved and lighted parking spaces downtown.

More information can be found at www.ofallondowntowndistrict.com Vine Street Market updates and information are listed on a Facebook page.