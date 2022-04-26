‘Friends’ support O’Fallon Public Library’s mission with massive spring book sale

Known as “ The Friends of the O’Fallon Public Library ,” this group of passionate, energetic volunteers consider their library to be a crown jewel in the town’s fabric.

While they work enthusiastically all year long to support the library’s goal to be a place for everyone to discover how to grow, play and learn, this is the time of year when the spotlight shines brightly on the non-profit group.

As sure as the daffodils sprout, the annual book sale every spring is an opportunity for book lovers, bargain hunters and civic supporters to sift through a treasure trove of items collected all year.

People can browse through thousands of items to inform, educate, and entertain this from Thursday, April 28, through Monday, May 2, at the Friends of the O’Fallon Public Library’s Spring Book Sale .

Books to read, CDs to listen to, movie DVDs to watch, jigsaw puzzles to play and more are available at low prices, with proceeds benefiting the library. A wide variety of used books for children, young adult, adults, fiction, and non-fiction, plus vinyl records, CD, DVDs, comics, maps, puzzles, and textbooks.

“We believe in reading as a pathway to lifelong learning, equal access and the freedom to seek, receive and share information,” their mission states. “The Friends of the O’Fallon Public Library exist to enhance this mission for the betterment of all.”

The Friends is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization whose volunteers provide annual support for library programs and initiatives, raising money to elevate the library’s impact on the community. A portion goes directly to buying new materials, and the remaining revenue is for other special projects.

Volunteers are always welcomed, and duties include help managing book donations and host book sales, and to advocate on behalf of the library.

The Friends and Their Growing Mission

Library Director Ryan Johnson is grateful for their tireless efforts that continue to make a big difference.

“They are a dedicated group of volunteers who help our library be the best version of itself it can be. They are the metaphorical icing on the cake,” Johnson said.

“In recent years, the Friends’ group has provided us extra funding above and beyond what our normal operating budget allows. This enables us to lean into new opportunities such as checking out telescopes, microscopes, Launchpads, and hotspots,” Johnson said.

They provide a key service to the community as being a collection point for donated books, he said, noting how the group adapted during the pandemic.

“ During the worst of COVID they held bi-monthly ‘donation days’ where cars would drive up with boxes of DVDs, books, CDs, and other items to unload. The turnout for these events was tremendous, with cars often backing up onto Civic Plaza as they waited to unload,” Johnson said.

Since then, the Friends have installed an easily accessible donation collection box near the elevators, allowing folks to donate items anytime the library is open.

“Once such items are collected, the work really begins as they sort and check each item for condition and value. Some items end up getting sold on their Amazon store, others end up on the floor for sale or stored away for a big book sale. Other items get donated to other worthy non-profits like Better World Books or the Metro East Literacy Project,” Johnson said.

Additional projects, sale times

Johnson noted two projects the Friends have partnered with to benefit the library even more.

“On top of all of this, the Friends have recently partnered with the United Way of Greater St. Louis and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to bring books to the homes of children right here in the 62269 zip code,” he said.

For more information about this new initiative, visit ofpl.info/dolly .

“We, as a library and a community, are truly blessed to have such a dedicated group of volunteers committed to strengthening our efforts and supporting our mission,” Johnson said.

To learn more about this group and see how to get involved, visit ofpl.info/friends .

Admission is free and reservations are not needed. Times include 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 29; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 2.

Accepted payment types include cash, check, and debit/credit card.

Book sales aren’t confined to 5 days

The library’s offerings for sale used to be limited to a few shelves in a designated area. No more. The scope is now visible throughout the library — and online through Amazon book sales.

Greg Zelinske, and his wife, Diane, are avid Friends and community volunteers in several civic groups. Retired from the Air Force, he’s been helping since 2017.

“We had 1,100 books on Amazon on a daily basis,” he said.

Now, the Friends are taking more of a business than hobby approach to online, and grew proceeds to $29,000.

The Friends also recycle books that can’t be sold again, he said.

“Last year, we recycled 9,000 pounds of books,” Zelinske said.

Come on out to the sale

A lifelong reader, Suzanne Rupright is president of the O’Fallon Library Board. She encourages everyone to come out to find great deals.

“There is nothing like a good book to get your mind off these troubling times,” she said.

The library is located at 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. For more information, visit: ofpl.info.

