Age 50-Plus Adult Fitness Classes at John D. Spreckels Center

The month of May is almost here and the John D. Spreckels Center has monthly fitness classes for adults age 50-plus. Find the details online by clicking the links below for the class(es) you are interested in.

May Fitness Offerings:

Chair Yoga – Register by phone or in-person.

If any of these classes are of interest but you cannot attend the whole month, try a class when it’s convenient for you with our walk-in option! For questions, call 619-522-7343 or visit us at 1019 Seventh Street.

We’re looking forward to putting some play in your day!

