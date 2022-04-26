Man dead after being hit by a vehicle in East Palo Alto (East Palo Alto, CA) Nationwide Report

A man lost his life after getting hit by a vehicle early Monday in East Palo Alto. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision was reported at around 5:09 a.m. on East Bayshore Road and Oakwood Drive [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .