East Palo Alto, CA

Man dead after being hit by a vehicle in East Palo Alto (East Palo Alto, CA)

 3 days ago

A man lost his life after getting hit by a vehicle early Monday in East Palo Alto. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision was reported at around 5:09 a.m. on East Bayshore Road and Oakwood Drive [...]

