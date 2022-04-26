ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gov. Newsom's Office Gives Update On Suspending California Gas Tax Increase

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Gov. Gavin Newsom 's office informed residents that California likely won't halt the scheduled gas tax increase due to lawmakers not being able to meet a May 1 deadline. The proposal to put a pause on the annual tax hike was first reported at the start of this yea r as part of a package of bills Newsom introduced to ease the burden of rising gas prices in the state. The governor has also proposed a direct rebate to drivers via debit cards .

To stop the gas tax's inflation adjustment from taking effect on July 1, Politico explained that lawmakers would need to pass legislation by Sunday as an early-action budget item. Unfortunately, lawmakers have yet to introduce any legislation on the gas tax halt. “It is clear now that the Legislature will not act in time to provide that immediate, limited relief,” a spokesperson for Newsom, Alex Stack said in a statement. “But we look forward to working with lawmakers on the Governor’s proposal for direct payments to Californians wrestling with rising prices.”

While the gas tax hike pause won't be happening, the gas rebate is still in play. While more information has been released , there are still a lot of blanks like exactly how much money residents would receive and who would be eligible.

