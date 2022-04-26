Jerry Jones wants Cowboys to 'be contrarians' in the draft

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dallas Cowboys finished the 2021 season with a 12-5 record and an NFC East title, but were bounced in the Wild Card round by the San Francisco 49ers. Now owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hoping for some creative thinking as the Cowboys try to retool their roster for another run.

"We should be thinking out of the box. We should be contrarians," Jones said of the 2022 NFL Draft, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "Flexibility, we have it here."

The offseason has been highlighted by more subtractions than additions for Dallas. The team traded away receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns before losing offensive linemen La'el Collins and Connor Williams, receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., and pass rusher Randy Gregory in free agency. The Cowboys added pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. and receiver James Washington, but the draft will be the team's opportunity to add significant talent.

Dallas currently owns the No. 24 pick, one pick each in rounds two through four, and four fifth-round selections. Earlier this week, Jones said his strategy would be to trade up in the first round.

A year ago, the Cowboys traded down from 10th overall to No. 13 and still managed to get the Defensive Rookie of the Year in Micah Parsons.