ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Crews Called To Investigate Smoke In Building, Fire Found In Apartment Kitchen

City of Madison Wisconsin
 2 days ago

Ladder Co. 6 responded to a complex on Deer Valley Road after occupants reported smoke in a common hallway. One resident returned home as firefighters searched...

www.cityofmadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

A dangling baby's breath-taking escape from a fire

A police officer climbed the outside of an apartment block to rescue a one-year-old baby dangled over a balcony by her desperate mother during a fire in Florida. Deputy William Puzynski then lowered the girl to officers waiting on the ground. Firefighters rescued the mother by ladder. The condition of...
ACCIDENTS
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One person injured in small convenience store fire

MADISON, Wis. — One person was hospitalized Friday after a small fire broke out at a Verona Road convenience store. Crews responded to the scene around 7:40 p.m. for a report of smoke inside a gas station convenience store in the 4600 block of Verona Road. When they arrived, firefighters found a small fire in a mop sink in the back of the store.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Crews Respond To E. Dean Avenue Home Fire

Investigators indicate this fire occurred in the same area where a heat lamp was in use to keep a small flock of baby chickens warm. The heat lamp was situated near combustible materials such as cardboard, and it was plugged into a power strip that was also sourcing several other plugged-in items. While the fire may have started as a result of one of these factors, a nearby water heater could not be ruled out as another potential source. Therefore, fire investigators are unable to determine the exact origin of this fire. All six chicks died as a result of the fire.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Accidents
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WSMV

Woman arrested for killing her infant son

With COVID-19 vaccines not yet available for infants, some mothers are now turning to COVID positive breast milk for antibodies. Metro Police arrested a man for taking videos in a women’s restroom. Governor Lee toured wildfire damage. Ivermectin will soon be in Tennessee pharmacies. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ladder Co 6#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mystery surrounds video of couple visiting sheriff’s office hours before murder-suicide

The parents who were found dead alongside their children last Monday in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide had reportedly visited the Davie County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina just hours before the incident occurred, authorities said.In a press conference on Wednesday 20 April, Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman explained the timeline that he and his office had pieced together in the hours leading up to the fatal 18 April shootings of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months.On 18 April, at approximately 2pm, a passerby driving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLUC

Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm says 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters was found dead. Kelm said during a news conference Monday afternoon that a body was found in the wooded area near the Duncan Creek Trail at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. The Chippewa County Coroner confirmed the deceased body was of Iliana. Kelm said police consider this a homicide investigation, but no one is in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WSAW

1 injured after vehicle rollover in Town of Saratoga

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is recovering at Marshfield Medical Center after their vehicle rolled over in Wood County. The Wood County Communications Center got a call about a rollover Sunday morning just after 8 a.m. in the Town of Saratoga at 52nd Street South and Ranger road.
WOOD COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy