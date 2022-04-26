Crews Called To Investigate Smoke In Building, Fire Found In Apartment Kitchen

Investigators indicate this fire occurred in the same area where a heat lamp was in use to keep a small flock of baby chickens warm. The heat lamp was situated near combustible materials such as cardboard, and it was plugged into a power strip that was also sourcing several other plugged-in items. While the fire may have started as a result of one of these factors, a nearby water heater could not be ruled out as another potential source. Therefore, fire investigators are unable to determine the exact origin of this fire. All six chicks died as a result of the fire.

